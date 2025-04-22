Is the R2 million Mpumalanga laptop scandal coming to an end? Premier Ndlovu promises transparency

Premier Mandla Ndlovu has announced that the investigation into the Mpumalanga Department of Education's controversial R2 million laptop purchase is approaching its conclusion.

The acquisition of 22 Dell XPS 16 laptops, each costing R91,480, has ignited widespread outrage and raised serious concerns regarding government spending priorities and procurement practices.

During an oral reply session at the Provincial Legislature, Premier Ndlovu confirmed that the investigation is “at an advanced stage” and that transparency would be ensured.

“Because of the seriousness of this issue, once the investigation is finalised next week, we will inform the public. In the interest of fair administrative justice, I urge you all to allow the investigation to be finalised without undue pressure,” said Ndlovu.

The Premier emphasised the 7th administration’s commitment to good governance, noting the importance of “sound financial grounds” in state acquisitions.

“The decision is testament to the commitment of the 7th administration to the priorities, as set out in the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), one of which is the building of a capable, ethical and developmental state,” he said.

IOL previously reported that the Department of Education has since confirmed the purchase, stating that the laptops were bought in December 2024 for employees within the Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teams.

According to the department, “Other officials whose operational responsibilities require high-performance computing equipment also benefited.”

In a formal statement released Saturday, the department acknowledged the high cost of the devices but emphasised their importance to operations that include managing Office 365 accounts, supporting schools, troubleshooting, and handling real-time technical support. Tasks listed included resetting passwords via Active Directory, rebuilding accounts, and configuring multi-factor authentication.

Despite speculation, Education MEC Catherine Dlamini was not involved in the procurement process.

“It must be emphasised that the MEC was not involved in the procurement process at any stage, nor did she receive any of the laptops in question,” the department clarified.

“By law, the MEC is not involved in any procurement processes. To implicate her or her office in this matter is both misleading and unjust and undermines the principles of fair and transparent administration.”

In the Legislature, Dlamini confirmed she is still using a second-hand laptop issued to her upon taking office in July 2024. She acknowledged the steep price of the new laptops, stating that each would cost approximately R91,482.50.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province has called for swift and independent action.

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika, DA member of the Mpumalanga Legislature, Annerie Weber criticised the expenditure, saying: “It was shocking when the news broke. It’s R91,480 per laptop. This is a really shocking state of events.”

She questioned the necessity of such high-end laptops for departmental use, stating that more affordable models could have sufficed.

“The department went by a Polo, which they needed, but they actually bought a Rolls-Royce.”

Weber added, “This is an exuberant amount of money. It’s a waste of expenditure. In a province where we have more than 1,700 vacant positions and there’s no money to fill these positions, it is not acceptable to spend two million rand on laptops.”

She also raised concerns over whether the purchase adhered to State Information Technology Agency (SITA) guidelines, which are intended to ensure government equipment is certified and cost-effective.

“SITA is very, very important to ensure that we don’t buy fake or weak equipment for our government institutions.”

The DA has pledged to push for accountability and will seek confirmation on whether the procurement was SITA-compliant, as well as whether the hardware matched the department’s actual needs.

The final report from the investigation is expected to be released in the coming week.

