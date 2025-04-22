Jaco Mulder of the Fredom Front Plus defended Kleinfontein in Pretoria, saying it deserved recognition for its culture.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) stated that the MK Party's visit to Kleinfontein, an area exclusively inhabited by white Afrikaners, highlighted the importance of cultural communities and their right to exist in South Africa.

MKP’s delegation, led by the parliamentary chief whip, Mzwanele Manyi visited the area in Pretoria on Monday.

The purpose of the fact-finding visit was to engage with local leaders and gain a deeper understanding of how Section 235 of the Constitution is interpreted.

Manyi believes that settlements like Orania and Kleinfontein, which are predominantly inhabited by white Afrikaners, have distorted the intent of Section 235 to promote exclusionary agendas.

In a statement, the FF+ said: “Unfortunately, the visit took on a racial tone, with Manyi accusing the communities of Kleinfontein and Orania of racism and apartheid”.

“The existence of various cultural communities in a diverse South Africa is a reality and should be recognised in the spirit of the country’s motto, !ke e: /xarra //ke (diverse people unite).

“Recognising cultural diversity is precisely what is needed to foster unity within diversity and national pride.

“Cultural communities, including Kleinfontein, Orania, the Zulu cultural community – where 2,8 million hectares in KwaZulu-Natal are regulated by the Ingonyama Trust Act – and many others, reflect South Africa’s reality.”

Last year, the Gauteng High Court declared that Kleinfontein was functioning illegally because it did not adhere to the Tshwane Municipality's zoning laws.

However, the party said that for Kleinfontein to comply with legal requirements within the jurisdiction of the Tshwane Metro, the formalisation process should be fair and realistic.

“In light of the fact that more than 600 illegal informal settlements exist within the Tshwane Metro’s jurisdiction and are tolerated without any environmental impact studies, land-use registrations or unreasonable tax increases and fines, the measures imposed on Kleinfontein seem unfair,” the party said.

It said Tshwane was not providing any services to the Kleinfontein community, as the community has built and maintains its own roads as well as water and wastewater treatment systems.

FF+ said it would continue to advocate, at the highest level, for the recognition of self-respecting communities, subsidiarity in South Africa.

