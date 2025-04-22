EFF and SACP demand answers after attack on Deputy President Mashatile

EFF and SACP demand answers and accountability after Deputy President Paul Mashatile survives a reported shooting along the N12, warning against political violence threatening the nation’s leadership and democratic institutions.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) have condemned the reported shooting that targeted Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s convoy on March 30, 2025.

The incident reportedly took place on the N12 highway as Mashatile was returning from an ANC National Executive Committee meeting held in Boksburg.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the KwaSizabantu mission in KwaZulu-Natal, Mashatile confirmed that an investigation is under way.

“You must have heard that the police are investigating. What happened is that as I was driving from the NEC, my car was hit by what initially I thought were stones,” he said.

“When we got home, the protectors said the impact was too much, and they wanted to take it for checking because, you know, a bulletproof windscreen is too strong to be damaged. That’s why they are doing the investigation.”

He added that the motive behind the attack remains unknown. “They [police] are investigating, but for now, there is nothing to worry about. Let’s focus on work,” Mashatile told reporters.

Mashatile's spokesperson, Keith Khoza, previously confirmed the incident to IOL. According to Khoza, the matter was not immediately made public as investigators were working to determine the type of firearm used in the attack.

The EFF expressed deep concern over what it called a serious threat to national security, criticising both the Presidency and state security agencies for their silence following the incident.

“As the nation’s second-in-command, any attack on his person or attempt on his life is not only alarming but also poses a significant threat to national security,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

“The public has the right to be informed about threats to national leaders, regardless of political affiliation. We, therefore, urge the relevant authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding this incident and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Tambo further acknowledged internal tensions within the African National Congress (ANC) but emphasised that the safety of the country’s leadership must transcend partisan divisions.

The SACP condemned the shooting, describing it as a “calculated attempt” and warning of the dangers posed by increasing political violence in South Africa.

“This criminal act represents not only an assault on an individual but a direct attack on the democratic institutions of our Republic. Such actions are intolerable and must be met with the full force of the law,” the party said in a statement.

The SACP expressed concern over the implications of the attack and warned against a slide into political violence, lawlessness, and instability.

“There is deep concern about this reported attack, and a clear warning must be issued against, among other possibilities, the degeneration of political life in our country into violence, lawlessness and bloodshed.”

The party commended the swift response of law enforcement and forensic teams, stating: “While we welcome the quick involvement of the South African Police Service and ballistic experts, it is imperative that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay.”

Political analyst at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Zakhele Ndlovu, said the silence from key government departments raises concerns.

“At this point, we can’t speculate, but I don’t think they wanted to keep quiet about something so serious. They probably wanted to get done with the investigations before they put out something formal,” he said.

However, Ndlovu emphasised the need for open communication.

“The Deputy President is someone important, so some sort of communication from the Minister of Police and the intelligence agencies should’ve happened by now. The public is wondering—they should be open and transparent about what exactly is happening.”

Ndlovu also pointed to the political context, warning that with the ANC’s National Elective Conference coming up in 2027, there is likely to be heightened suspicion.

“People are going to raise eyebrows. We’ve seen what happened with former president Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Obviously, some are going to speculate that there are attempts to push Mashatile out,” he said, referring to the fact that Mashatile is widely expected to contest for the ANC presidency in 2027.

[email protected]

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

IOL Politics