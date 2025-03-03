Thuli Madonsela: AfriForum struggles with white people being ‘ordinary’ citizens in new South Africa

As raging debate continues to divide South African communities over AfriForum’s role in attracting the arbitrary sanctioning of Pretoria by United States President Donald Trump, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela believes the lobby group’s actions have been morally reprehensible.

IOL reported last month that lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity have faced unprecedented backlash within South Africa, after Trump unleashed a raft of sanctions against South Africa, including cutting financial aid which benefitted millions of poor individuals.

The lobby groups have led long-running campaigns in the United States, engaging top Washington officials and appealing for action against South Africa’s transformation and expropriation laws.

Madonsela, a professor of law and chair of the Law Trust Research in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University in Western Cape told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that in the context of South Africa, AfriForum is struggling with the reality of having all citizens being rated as ordinary, with no special sections.

“I think AfriForum is struggling with the reality of being ordinary, because the new South Africa requires all of us to be ordinary, whereas colonialism and apartheid made white people special people,” she told the television channel.

“I think some white people, and AfriForum in particular is seeking to reverse the wheel and find reason to be special again. They seem to have found an ally in the American president and clearly that is neither compatible with social justice nor compatible with human rights as we celebrate Human Rights Month in South Africa.”