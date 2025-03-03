SAA’s new CEO John Lamola responds to critics: ‘What has deployed me is the same spirit that deployed me when I was 12’

Newly appointed SAA Chief Executive Officer, John Lamola has dismissed claims that his deployment to the airline was politically motivated.

“Every time when a black person is successful, there’s always some narrative,” said newly appointed CEO of South African Airways (SAA) Professor John Lamola, brushing off claims that his deployment was due to cadre deployment and ANC influence.

The Cabinet approved Lamola’s appointment on Thursday, but the decision has sparked controversy.

IOL has learned that Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy President Paul Mashatile conducted additional interviews with Lamola months after the initial selection process.

In an interview with eNCA, Lamola responded to critics saying, “Every time a black person is successful, there’s always some narrative there, but I want to tell you that what has deployed me, is the same spirit that deployed me when I was a 12-year-old boy in the dusty streets of Ikageng, Potchefstroom.

“I knew that something is not right in our country, I have to be a patriot, I have to put my hand forward to make South Africa a great country."

He emphasised his commitment to South Africa, stating that he believes that South African Airways is a very strategic asset of the people.

“I'm very privileged to be serving the South African Airways, it is the continuation of that struggle of building a successful growing South Africa that we can be proud of,” Lamola said.

The SAA has faced financial challenges, including capacity issues and a lack of strategic equity partner, though it has recently reported a profit.

Lamola, who takes the helm of a financially struggling national carrier, outlined his vision for SAA’s recovery.

“We are not on a third phase of our rebuilding of the South African Airways. The second phase we have just gone through this financial year, in April, it was announced that the strategic equity partner (SEP) transaction would not proceed,” Lamola said.

“We have crafted a corporate plan, a three-to-five-year plan, that ensures that the South African Airways is financially sustainable without relying on shareholders bailouts.”

