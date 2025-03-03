Ramaphosa advocates for more investment in Early Childhood Development for social equality

President Ramaphosa emphasizes that investing in Early Childhood Development promotes social equality and academic success for disadvantaged children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the critical importance of focusing on early childhood development (ECD) to ensure South Africa's future success.

In his weekly letter to the nation, he stated: "Through an enhanced focus on ECD, the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act will help ensure that young children are better prepared for formal schooling."

While the country has seen positive strides in its education system, with an 87% matric pass rate last year, there are still significant challenges, especially in the foundational years.

One major concern is the high dropout rate, with many learners leaving school before completing their matric. Additionally, a large portion of students struggle with their marks due to insufficient grounding in early education.

A report released by the 2030 Reading Panel last week revealed that 80% of Grade 3 learners cannot read for meaning in any language, including their home language, a gap that severely impacts later academic success.

The apartheid era left a lasting legacy on South Africa’s education system, particularly in early childhood development.

A 1992 study showed that only 6% of black children had access to quality ECD programs, compared to one-third of white children.

For the last 30 years, efforts have been under way to rectify this inequality. The Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, which now makes Grade R compulsory, represents a key step in providing more children with access to quality early education.

ECD programs play a crucial role in developing literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional skills during a child's formative years.

Research indicates that children who attend quality pre-primary programs develop larger vocabularies, stronger number awareness, and improved social skills, which set them on a path to greater success in school and life.

Access to quality ECD is also essential for promoting social equality. Children from disadvantaged backgrounds stand to gain the most, as these programs help close the educational gap.

As these children progress through their education, quality ECD has been shown to result in better academic performance, fewer dropouts, and smoother transitions into high school.

In his remarks, Ramaphosa also highlighted the need for South Africa’s education system to evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing global economy. “Our basic education system has to produce learners that are able to find work in an ever-changing knowledge and technology-based global economy,” he explained.

This vision includes a greater emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, which is vital for driving economic growth and creating jobs.

The World Economic Forum has pointed out that the demand for STEM-related jobs is growing rapidly, while traditional jobs are declining.

To address this, the government is working to strengthen technical and vocational education and training, which is becoming an increasingly important pathway to employment and entrepreneurship.

The World Bank’s recent South Africa Economic Update stressed the importance of basic education as a driver of inclusive growth. It called for reforms focused on foundational education, including enhancing literacy and numeracy skills, to ensure South Africa can meet the demands of a modern economy.

Efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education in high schools are already under way and will provide students with a wide range of opportunities for success in an evolving job market. Ultimately, better educational outcomes lead to broader social and economic development, helping to break the cycle of poverty and build a more equitable society.

As reflected at the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, stakeholders across the education sector are committed to prioritising foundational learning. This approach will empower young South Africans to succeed and thrive, ensuring the country’s future is brighter, more prosperous, and more inclusive.

IOL Politics