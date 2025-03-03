Petition urges government to charge AfriForum with treason for sabotaging South Africa

South African politicians and citizens alike are increasing the calls for lobby group AfriForum to be charged with treason for allegedly perpetuating disinformation about farm killings, the Expropriation Act and more on the world stage.

In a petition on Charge.org, ANC activist from Khayelitsha Phindile George said that the government should file charges against the organisation, and hold accountable its individual leaders, particularly Ernst Roets and Kallie Kriel, for their 'treasonous' conduct against the Republic.

AfriForum believes the Expropriation Act is too vague and will lead to expropriation of farmers' land.

"We also call for the deregistration against AfriForum as an organisation in SA as their actions constitute terrorism against the people of SA who have lost their jobs due to their actions. As we speak, after US president Donald Trump stopped funding to SA organisations.

"It is reported that more than 15,000 workers from different NGOs funded by USAID and Pepfar have lost their jobs, meaning no income for more than 15,000 families across the country. This also directly endangers the lives of those living with HIV/Aids and TB who were supported by these programmes," he argued.

George went on to say that it is vital to act immediately, as the country is under siege from external forces mobilised from inside by AfriForum.

The petition currently has nearly 10,000 signatures.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

The uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP) filed treason charges against AfriForum in February for peddling false information. Deputy president of the party, John Hlophe said: "You recall that there is an executive order which Donald Trump, the American president, has now issued against South Africa following the intervention that was made by AfriForum.

"We have just opened the criminal case against AfriForum because we want them to be questioned. The MK Party vehemently condemns the treasonous actions of AfriForum which has deliberately lobbied foreign powers to act against the sovereignty and economic interests of South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also condemned AfriForum and Solidarity Movement's trip to the US and warned against creating divisions in the country. Ramaphosa chastised the Afrikaner organisation that has pushed Trump's government to punish ANC MPs for supporting 'unconstitutional' policies.

He went on to call for unity in the country.

"We need to be sending a clear message to them that as far as we are concerned, as proud South Africans, we prefer that we should all stay here and solve our problems. Already, what they are doing has spawned divisions in our nation. That is not a nation-building process — running around the world trying to have your problems solved."

IOL Politics