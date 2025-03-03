NGOs launch “My City Committee” to tackle gun violence in Cape Town

In a move aimed at reducing gun violence and building safer communities in some of the most notorious crime-ridden communities in Cape Town, various organisations and advocacy groups established a Committee Task Force aimed at reducing gun violence.

Last week, various organisations gathered at Bertha House in Mowbray to establish the Peace My City Committee, a dedicated task force focused on reducing gun violence and promoting firearm-free zones. Led by the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and supported by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG), Soka Gakkai International, Lerato Family Foundation, and Gun Free SA, the committee committed to collaborating closely with communities in Bonteheuwel, Langa, and Manenberg—areas that have long endured the devastating impacts of gun violence.

In a statement issued on behalf of the organisations, they presented, among others, at the inaugural meeting, Marie Louise, Patsy Daniels, Hon. Khalid Sayed, Monique Hansen, Mr. Herbert, Professor Brian Williams, and veteran Journalist and former Independent Media Editor in Chief Aziz Harley as the committee elected to drive the initiative.

“The committee members emphasised the need for collaborative, community-driven solutions to address the root causes of violence and the importance of engaging local leaders, schools, and religious institutions to establish firearm-free zones,” said Chipo Magombo, HWPL spokesperson.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor Williams discussed the different types of violence that must be considered when addressing issues at their root, including direct, structural, and physical violence.

He emphasised the need to shift energies from negative to positive. He highlighted the absence of systems and structures that support peace and stressed the importance of understanding the nature of violence itself.

Hansen spoke on gun violence, sharing insights from Gun Free SA’s research and ongoing projects to track firearms in communities, as well as potential collaborative efforts

“The Peace My City initiative aligns with the African Union’s Silencing the Guns 2030 Agenda and HWPL’s Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), particularly Article 2, which advocates for the reduction of arms stockpiles and the prevention of illegal firearm distribution.

“The committee will meet monthly to oversee the implementation of quarterly projects focused on awareness campaigns, community dialogues, peace walks, and policy advocacy for the designation of firearm-free zones,” said Magombo

IPYG said it is leading the way, and the collective support of HWPL, IWPG, Gun Free SA, and other organisations aims to create meaningful change and ensure that Cape Town’s communities can thrive in safety and peace.

“This is a global youth organisation dedicated to fostering peace, unity, and conflict resolution through grassroots activism and international cooperation. As a key partner of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light, HWPL, and IPYG, we aim to empower young people to take an active role in peace-building initiatives, advocating for disarmament, social justice, and sustainable development,” the organisation said.

IOL