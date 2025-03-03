Gauteng government officials in finance to undergo lifestyle audits

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) said that all officials working in Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Finance will undergo lifestyle audits to promote transparency and ethical governance.

The focus will be on officials directly responsible for procurement and financial decision-making across all GPG departments and entities.

This initiative, according to the provincial government, aligns with Premier Panyaza Lesufi's commitment to strengthen accountability and combat corruption within the provincial government.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will conduct the lifestyle audits under a Secondment Agreement established with the Office of the Premier in 2023.

This agreement highlights the provincial government's firm stance against financial misconduct and malfeasance within the government departments and agencies.

“This initiative reinforces our commitment to ethical governance and accountability. By implementing proactive measures to combat corruption, we are fostering a culture of transparency and responsible leadership within the provincial government,” Lesufi said.

“Public trust in government institutions is of utmost importance and these lifestyle audits will serve as a critical tool in restoring and maintaining that trust.”

To set the tone for ethical leadership and walk the talk, the first phase involved lifestyle audits being conducted on the Premier and Members of the Executive (MECs).

The second phase involved Accounting Officers (HoDs and CEOs) of GPG departments and entities.

Parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) have previously accused Lesufi of corruption and also withheld forensic reports that allegedly showed corruption and poor management at the Department of Social Development (DSD).

But Lesufi has hit back at them, saying they are pushing an agenda against him and making it look like he was corrupt.

“Try harder,” he said.

The provincial government said it will continue to implement measures that promote integrity, efficiency, and accountability.

