EFF's Student Debt Cancellation Bill aims to unlock 300,000 graduates' futures

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Member of Parliament (MP) Sihle Lonzi, is calling for transformative change in South Africa's education and employment landscape with the introduction of the Student Debt Cancellation Bill.

This proposed legislation seeks to address the crisis of over 300,000 students who have completed their studies but are unable to graduate or receive their qualifications due to outstanding student debt.

In a video on X (formerly Twitter), Lonzi outlined the stark reality faced by many South African students: "Young people in South Africa were told that the doors of learning shall be opened. They have now gone to school, they have completed their studies, yet they cannot graduate because of their economic backgrounds, they cannot graduate because of student debt."

Lonzi emphasised that these students, despite fulfilling all academic requirements, are now left without qualifications, trapping them in a cycle of unemployment and poverty.

"They are sitting at home, languishing in the streets, in the townships and the villages of South Africa, without any hope of finding a job," he added, stressing the urgency of the situation.

The EFF's Student Debt Cancellation Bill aims to clear the student debt of all South African students who are unable to graduate due to financial burdens.

This includes a call for the government to assume responsibility for outstanding fees owed to higher learning institutions. The bill seeks to ensure that all affected students receive their qualifications, enabling them to contribute to the economy and secure employment opportunities.

"This is not a just bill, this is an urgent bill, this is a bill that needs all of us in South Africa to put our political differences aside and secure the future of this country," Lonzi stated, calling for widespread support for the bill from students, young professionals, academics, civil society, and political stakeholders alike.

In a statement, Sinawo Tambo, the EFF national spokesperson, emphasised the critical importance of the bill, stating, "The Student Debt Relief Bill is a call for justice, fairness, and access, demanding that the government assumes responsibility for the outstanding fees owed to institutions of higher learning by those who have completed their studies and cannot receive their academic certificates," Tambo said.

This intervention, according to the EFF, is essential for breaking the chains of student debt, which continues to deny thousands of young South Africans the opportunity to advance in their careers and lives.

The EFF's advocacy for free, decolonised, and quality education remains central to the party’s mission. The Student Debt Cancellation Bill is framed as not only a financial intervention but a tool for restoring the dignity of students and empowering them to meaningfully participate in the economy. "This is not simply about financial relief; it is about empowering the youth and restoring their dignity," Tambo said.

To ensure the bill is comprehensive, just, and financially sustainable, the EFF is inviting stakeholders from all sectors to participate in a public consultation process.

Over the next 30 days, the EFF will hold nationwide meetings, inviting everyone, from students to civil society organisations, to contribute to the final drafting of the bill. Those interested in providing input can reach the EFF via email at [email protected].

“The promise of education must not be a privilege for the few but a right for all. Now is the time to act decisively and ensure that no student is left behind,'' said Tambo.

As the EFF calls for the cancellation of all student debt, the party is urging all South Africans to unite in support of this historic opportunity to change the future for young people in South Africa, ensuring that education and its benefits are accessible to all.

