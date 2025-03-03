ANC's ambitious MTDP sets course for South Africa's economic revival

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri highlights the ANC’s commitment to effective governance through the approval of the MTDP for 2024-2029.

The African National Congress (ANC) has reaffirmed its commitment to driving South Africa’s economic transformation with the approval of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), a comprehensive five-year roadmap set to run from 2024 to 2029.

The plan is designed to foster inclusive economic growth, create jobs, reduce poverty, and tackle the high cost of living, all essential for the success of the 7th Administration.

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, ANC spokesperson, highlighted that the swift finalisation and adoption of the MTDP underscores the effective functioning of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Bhengu-Motsiri stated, “The rapid finalisation and adoption of this plan within such a short period after the establishment of the GNU is a clear demonstration that government is functioning effectively and that the centre is holding.”

The MTDP aligns with the priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as the ANC's January 8 Statement and election manifesto. The inclusive nature of the plan incorporates inputs from all GNU parties, ensuring that the interventions needed to stabilise and grow the country's economy have the broadest possible consensus.

At the heart of the MTDP is a robust economic recovery plan aimed at stimulating investment, creating sustainable jobs, and rebuilding critical infrastructure. The ANC has welcomed the plan’s focus on industrialisation and economic diversification, particularly in sectors such as mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and the green economy.

“The support for township and rural economies is a direct response to the urgent need for economic transformation that is inclusive of historically disadvantaged communities,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

Fighting unemployment and poverty remains central to the MTDP. The plan includes expanded skills development and vocational training, particularly for young people, to prepare them for the changing labour market.

Furthermore, initiatives like the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, alongside support for small businesses, cooperatives, and entrepreneurs, are designed to create opportunities for broader economic participation, she said.

The ANC has also commended the plan's social development priorities, particularly in addressing the high cost of living, which disproportionately affects the working class and the poor. Key strategies to enhance food security, expand social support systems, and improve access to healthcare, education, and public transport are included.

Additionally, the commitment to stabilising electricity supply, upgrading water infrastructure, and improving logistics and transport networks will help create a more attractive environment for investment.

A capable, ethical, and developmental state is seen as crucial to the MTDP's success. Bhengu-Motsiri affirmed, “A government that is efficient, transparent, and accountable is fundamental to rebuilding public trust and ensuring that developmental programmes reach the intended beneficiaries.”

The ANC strongly supports the plan’s focus on governance reforms, tackling corruption, and improving service delivery.

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, also welcomed the cabinet's approval of the MTDP, highlighting its critical role in achieving the National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030.

“The implementation of the MTDP will follow a whole of government approach, which is being advanced by the 7th administration, and was evidenced in the development of the plan,” Ramokgopa said.

She further emphasised that the successful implementation of the plan will be measured by achieving its set targets and improving living conditions for citizens.

Ramokgopa stressed the importance of aligning the MTDP with the NDP’s transformative vision, ensuring practical implementation, and streamlining priorities to enhance service delivery. She also outlined the department's commitment to monitoring progress and addressing underperformance through corrective action.

''The ANC remains committed to working with all partners to ensure the effective implementation of the plan, always prioritising the needs and aspirations of the people,'' said Bhengu-Motsiri.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.