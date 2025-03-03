ActionSA calls on government to bolster healthcare funding amid USAID funding cuts

ActionSA calls on the South African government to urgently address the R8 billion healthcare funding gap left by USAID's withdrawal.

ActionSA has expressed concern over the recent funding cut by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to South Africa’s healthcare programmes, particularly the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief ( Pepfar) initiative.

This cut, amounting to roughly R8 billion, poses significant risks to patient care, critical medical research, the livelihoods of thousands of healthcare workers, and the overall functionality of South Africa’s healthcare system.

The decision by USAID to withdraw funding, especially from Pepfar, follows similar cuts announced by US President Donald Trump’s administration, which had already significantly reduced global health aid. This has now left a major gap in funding for South Africa's healthcare programmes.

Last month, Trump’s administration announced that it would halt all Pepfar funding, which has supported the distribution of HIV/Aids treatment in South Africa and other countries for years.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi highlighted that South Africa is one of the largest beneficiaries of the Pepfar initiative, with approximately 17% of the country's HIV/Aids programme funded by Pepfar.

Dr. Kgosi Letlape, ActionSA's Member of Parliament, stated: “This funding cut poses a serious risk to our healthcare system, affecting the care and wellbeing of South Africans. We cannot afford to remain dependent on external funding, especially from unreliable international partners.

''It is a national priority that demands a self-sufficient approach.''

In response to the USAID funding shortfall, ActionSA is calling on the South African government to urgently take action.

The party insists that the government must mobilise domestic resources to fill the gap left by USAID’s withdrawal. ActionSA urges the government to utilise the collected Health Professions Levy to cover healthcare funding gaps and ensure healthcare facilities remain operational and properly resourced.

Additionally, the party is calling for the expedited release of conditional grants for the National Health Insurance (NHI) to support patient care and safeguard the country’s ongoing research capabilities.

ActionSA views the March 12 budget presentation as a critical opportunity for the government to bolster frontline healthcare capacity.

The party is particularly concerned with addressing the high number of vacancies within the healthcare sector, as many skilled young medical professionals remain unemployed due to the government’s failure to fill essential posts.

ActionSA said it will continue to push for decisive action to prevent further strain on South Africa’s health services and protect both patients and healthcare workers.

