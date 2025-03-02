Holomisa's DRC probe call receives support

This image was taken at a memorial service for the 14 SANDF soldiers who were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The call by Deputy Minister of Defence, Bantu Holomisa for a full investigation of the country's peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which claimed the lives of 14 SANDF soldiers last month, has received widespread political support.

This comes as military experts and political parties have united in demanding transparency and accountability over the country's failed DRC mission.

Holomisa, speaking in his capacity as the deputy minister, made this call while addressing mourners at the funeral of 42-year-old SANDF Sergeant William Eddie Cola in the Eastern Cape on Saturday. Cola is one of the 14 soldiers who lost their lives against the Rwandan backed M23 Rebels in the DRC.

Holomisa said it was standard practice for a board of inquiry to be established after such incidents, adding that this matter continues to attract Parliamentary debates across the board.

"It is standard practice to conduct a Military Board of Inquiry after incidents of this nature. Such an exercise helps the Commanders to make sure whatever mistakes have been made are not repeated in future operations.

"Judicial Commissions of Inquiry are normally conducted when there is an opaqueness on how the operation was conducted. In this case there have been clarion calls by the public and during Parliament debates for an inquiry to be conducted. Such a decision would be taken by the Cabinet," Holomisa said.

On the terms of reference, Holomisa stated: "The Terms of Reference would likely be drawn by the State Law Advisors not by the Department of Defense. The South African Government may also opt to call for the UN (United Nations) to conduct such an Inquiry.

"If it’s done by our government, I imagine that the terms of such a board would be among others to authorise them to engage UN and the SADC (Southern African Development Community) on the role they played after M23 Rebels and the Rwandan Defence Force were reported to have attacked our bases."

Reacting to Holomisa’s call, military expert and editor of Defense Web, Guy Martin said this call should be welcomed by every South African citizen.

"I think Holomisa’s comments are not just welcomed but urgently needed. The SANDF has provided little clarity on the situation in the DRC and what went wrong. There needs to be transparency and accountability, and action taken to ensure that a military disaster like this does not happen again.

“No officials have been taken to task or disciplined for the deaths of the 14 soldiers in the DRC, which I find very disappointing, as it does not appear as if their deaths are being taken seriously enough. An inquiry or investigation – hopefully with solid recommendations and action following – is urgently needed to address this situation, especially as hundreds of South African soldiers remain under rebel control in Sake and Goma, and there is no indication yet of how they will be extracted,” Martin said.

A member of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Carl Niehaus, added his voice to this call.

"We would welcome these calls as it was the EFF that first called for an official inquiry to what happened in the DRC. We insist on a full commission of inquiry into the DRC debacle and we will support his (Holomisa's) call. From the inception of the mission to the death of soldiers and the evacuation of the troops, this inquiry, should cover everything, including what informed the decision to deploy our troops there,” he added.

DA spokesperson for defence, Chris Hattingh said on Sunday that the DA would want a wider investigation as the issues affecting the country's military were wide ranging and warranted a comprehensive probe.

"I have submitted question to the Minister about the Statement of Deputy Minister Holomisa that “a thorough investigation – whether in the form of a Military Board of Inquiry or a Judicial Commission of Inquiry – must take place”.

"We believe that the readiness and preparedness of the SANDF should have been a major consideration before the President extended the SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo) on 24th December and have repeatedly requested information on this aspect," said Hattingh.

