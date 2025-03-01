‘Democratically, they are right’: FF Plus endorses AfriForum’s visit to US

AfriForum promises to 'fight unashamedly for the interests of Afrikaner' in response to the criticism of their White House visit AfriForum officials in the US Picture: X/AfriForum

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has supported AfriForum and Solidarity’s visit to the US, requesting President Donald Trump to apply pressure on the government and ANC politicians to reverse the policies, especially on land and education.

This is despite President Cyril Ramaphosa slamming the two groups to the US, warning against creating divisions in the country.

The two groups, who advocate for Afrikaner interests, are currently in Washington DC, meeting with Trump’s administration amid tensions between the two countries.

The fight was sparked after Ramaphosa formally authorised the Expropriation Act. Many, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), believed the Act was “unconstitutional.”

In an interview with eNCA, FF Plus leader Corné Mulder defended AfriForum and Solidarity’s move to the US, saying “Yes, we endorse them.”

“They made it clear that they don't want South Africans to be punished. They don't want any steps to be taken against South African citizens, and they asked the US to keep South Africa as part of the Agoa agreement because it would be to the detriment of South Africans if we were kicked out.

“I don't think there's anything wrong with them doing so. It's a positive message. If they go out there and tell the world not to take steps that would punish South Africans, we should welcome that,” he said.

Mulder said democratically, they were free to travel wherever adding that he did not believe that they were working against the country’s interests.

“We are a democracy, and South African citizens have the right to travel internationally and make themselves heard, and that's what AfriForum and Solidarity are doing.

“I don't think we can prohibit anyone from doing so. It's within their capacity and their right to do that. I don't have a problem with that,” he said.

AfriForum's recent visit has sparked significant criticism, with numerous individuals accusing the organisation of disseminating misinformation regarding South Africa's land reform policies.

Critics argue that these claims have contributed to the narrative that influenced Trump's decision to suspend financial aid to South Africa and offer refugee status to white South Africans.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu called on AfriForum to provide evidence that there are mass killings of white people in South Africa.

