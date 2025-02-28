US Mission Chief Dana Brown ends distinguished diplomatic career in SA

Chargé d'Affaires to US Mission South Africa Dana Brown is retiring from the Foreign Service in March and returning to the US to spend more time with her family after a notable career in international diplomacy.

The US embassy in Pretoria told IOL that for 27 years, Brown served with dedication to strengthen US relationships and partnerships worldwide, and the US Mission to South Africa has thrived under her leadership.

“The US Department of State has selected Mr. David Greene, the current Deputy Chief of Mission in Abuja, Nigeria, to serve as Chargé d'Affaires at the US Mission to South Africa, ensuring continuity in leadership and the advancement of US priorities,” said the US Mission spokesperson Rubani Trimiew.

As Brown resigned, some media reports suggested the move was prompted by rising tensions between the US administration and the South African government.

On February 7, 2025, Trump signed an executive order titled "Addressing egregious actions of the Republic of South Africa" to demonstrate his seriousness about his stunts over what he considers to be a human rights violation in South Africa after accusing the country of doing “terrible” things - an allegation that experts and the South African government have denied.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa accused US ambassador to South Africa Reuben E Brigety of undermining relations between the two countries, after he alleged South Africa had smuggled weapons to Russia, which is locked in a conflict with Ukraine.

[email protected]

IOL POLITICS

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.