Tshwane's R777.5 million revenue boost: Coalition parties praise city's financial turnaround

The Tshwane multiparty government consisting of the ANC, EFF, ActionSA, ACDP, AIC, DOP, PA, PAC, ATM, and GOOD have commended the City of Tshwane multiparty government as it tables its Adjustment Budget for the 2024/25 financial year.

The coalition parties said in a joint statement on Thursday that they were pleased to see that this adjustment budget looks to reduce the deficit and bring the city closer to a fully funded budget.

“Most notably, we are pleased to observe the total revenue has increased by R777.5 million (2% rise), driven by Water service charges, which increased by R160.5 million (3%) due to improved billing and revenue collection.

“Interest earned from receivables surged by R437.2 million (33%) due to strengthened credit control measures; property rates increased by R64.9 million (1%), reflecting a stable tax base. However, fines, penalties, and forfeits declined by R71 million (32%), requiring a review of enforcement strategies.”

While expenditure increased by R704 million (1%), the coalition parties said the focus remains on resource efficiency, specifically with reference to the following employee-related costs, which decreased by R346.5 million (3%) due to cost-containment measures.

“Debt impairment increased by R1.4 billion (31%) to manage non-performing debts. Depreciation and amortisation costs were reduced by R834.2 million (36%) through optimised asset management while the Contracted services increased by R603 million (12%) to support critical service delivery programs.”

The coalition parties expressed that they recognise the dedication of City officials and all stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to ensure the necessary adjustments.

“While there is still much to be done, the achievements that have culminated in this adjustment budget build on a foundation for further progress.

“As coalition partners, we remain committed to ensuring that Tshwane continues on a path of sustainable development, good governance, and service excellence.

“We will continue to work together in the interests of all residents to build a capital city that is responsive, inclusive, and forward-looking,” read the joint statement.

The parties thanked the residents of Tshwane for their trust and support and reaffirmed the coalition parties’ commitment to working towards a city that delivers on its promises.

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya is expected to table the 2024/25 adjustment budget on Thursday, February 27, outlining revised medium-term expenditure priorities.

IOL