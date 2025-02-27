President Cyril Ramaphosa condemns AfriForum's White House appeal over land rights

Speaking on the sidelines of the Education Lekgotla in Boksburg, Johannesburg on Thursday, Ramaphosa criticised the AfriForum and Solidarity Movement for visiting the US.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed AfriForum and Solidarity Movement's visit to the US, warning against creating divisions in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Education Lekgotla in Boksburg, Johannesburg on Thursday, Ramaphosa criticised the Afrikaner group that has urged US President Donald Trump's administration to punish the ANC politicians for pushing their "unconstitutional" laws and policies.

The groups that focus on the interest of Afrikaners are currently at the White House in Washington DC, requesting Trump to play a big brother role and protect their property rights in South Africa.

This is after they turned down Trump's offer for refugee status in the US. This comes after Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act.

The organisation's memorandum to the Trump administration emphasised the substantial impact of farm killings on the Afrikaner community, even though the number of documented farmer deaths was relatively low.

Ramaphosa called for unity and said problems should be resolved within the borders of the country.

“We need to be sending a clear message to them that as far as we are concerned, as proud South Africans, we prefer that we should all stay here and solve our problems. Already, what they are doing has spawned divisions in our nation. That is not a nation-building process — running around the world trying to have your problems solved.

“You are just sowing divisions because then a number of South Africans start looking at others negatively, and I don’t think that is the right way to handle our problems," Ramaphosa said.

It is still unknown who AfriForum met in Washington D.C.

