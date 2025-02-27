‘No party jackets in Cabinet': Ntshavheni rejects GNU disputes over VAT hike

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has dismissed internal conflicts within the GNU over the proposed VAT hike.

“Nobody is wearing a party jacket,” said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni in dismissing rumours of contestation in the Cabinet over the VAT hike, despite the DA claiming victory in forcing the postponement of the Budget Speech.

Addressing the media in Cape Town on Thursday, Ntshavheni said allegations of contestation within the Cabinet were unfounded, stressing that the Government of National Unity (GNU) is focused on representing the interests of South Africans, not political parties.

“Rumours of contestation are just that - rumours. In the Cabinet, we don't have political parties,” Ntshavheni said, responding to reports amid the postponement of the Budget Speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last week.

The delay was attributed to disagreements over a proposed two-percentage point VAT increase, which was expected to be 17%.

The increase was intended to help fund the public servants wage bill and address the country’s crippled rail system.

Ntshavheni emphasised that the cabinet was committed to meeting its deadline and the process would continue as previously planned.

“We will comply with the timeline and conclude the budget process within the mandate of Cabinet and allow the Minister of Finance to be responsible for the matters that relate to his portfolio,” she said.

