Ekurhuleni Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivhenga survives another motion of no confidence

Ekurhuleni Speaker and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor, Nthabiseng Tshivhenga survives a motion of no confidence again.

City of Ekurhuleni speaker Nthabiseng Tshivhenga has yet again survived a motion of no confidence against her after it was temporarily withdrawn for consultation.

On Thursday, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the initiators of the move, withdrew the motion just before it could be heard in council.

The IFP has cited ongoing negotiations with other political parties as the reason for its decision to withdraw a motion seeking the removal of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor, Tshivhenga.

Despite this explanation, opposition parties have expressed frustration, accusing the IFP of a sudden and unexpected retraction.

Last week, the IFP formally submitted a request to remove Tshivhenga, outlining strong criticisms of her conduct.

The party accused the councillor of failing to maintain decorum during council sittings and of being responsible for physical altercations that had erupted within the chamber.

Addressing this, Tshivhenga acknowledged the allegations against her but deemed them petty.

"We must find each other. We are in a coalition so we should find each other," she said.

Tshivhenga survived her first motion of no confidence in 2024 after the ANC and her party backed her.