ANC faces scrutiny over MECs' dual roles as government officials and party fundraisers

The African National Congress (ANC) has defended the appointment of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal MECs as provincial fundraisers for the party, arguing that the MECs were not involved in adjudicating departmental contracts.

This is after IOL reached out to the party to establish how the appointed MECs who are responsible for departmental budgets would go about raising funds for the party without raising ethical questions when requesting funding from individuals who may be directly or indirectly doing business with the departments headed by the same MECs.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced this week the newly appointed Provincial Task Teams (PTT) in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to revive the party after a sharp decline in the recent elections.

Among those appointed are KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and the Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Tasneem Motara.

The ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said their employees know they must uphold high ethical standards.

“The ANC has had several treasurers/fundraisers who held strategic roles in government. The organisation's financial management policies guide their work for the ANC.

“MECs are not expected to manage nor adjudicate departmental contracts. The government has checks and balances, such as the conflict of interest and declarations policies. We expect all our employees to abide by these,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

As fundraisers, both MECs will be responsible for organising events and activities that encourage individuals and businesses to contribute to the party by providing donations.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said that the ANC is “tactically” reckless and felt that there are grounds for a potential breach of ethics.

“It is worrying that MECs who interface with the private sector are given this responsibility. This would introduce a conflict of interest between their responsibility as governors and their party interests. The ANC never learns.

“The ANC has failed to heed the message expressed by the voters. The voters said the party had been unable to deliver on its promises. Giving MECs the additional responsibility of raising funds sends the wrong message and will not assist in reviving the party."

Meanwhile, political analyst and senior lecturer at the University of Limpopo, Dr. Metji Makgoba, has weighed in on the ANC inauguration of the new faces that will lead the PTT in efforts to attract voters back in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces - arguing that the newly appointed faces may fail to revive the ANC.

Makgoba said the party’s decline in both provinces, where the ANC used to be a powerhouse, stems from a combination of internal leadership conflicts, the rise of opposition parties, and shifting voter priorities.

“In Gauteng, while the ANC’s decline has not been as severe, the key challenges are no longer just retaining support but demonstrating the ability to govern effectively. Voters in the province are increasingly focused on service delivery and leadership stability rather than party loyalty. However, successive governments — regardless of party — have struggled to maintain governance continuity, weakening public trust.

“In KZN, the emergence of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and the enduring popularity of former president Jacob Zuma have significantly weakened the ANC’s support.

"Zuma’s charisma, ability to communicate in culturally resonant ways, and deep connection with traditional structures have solidified his influence, making it difficult for the ANC to reclaim lost ground,” said Makgoba.

IOL