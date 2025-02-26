Witbank businessman in critical condition after Ferrari shooting

Maxwell Mlangeni is fighting for his life after his was shot in his Ferrari outside his business premises

Maxwell Mlangeni, who was shot on Bethal Road at the premises of his company Today’s Destiny Logistics in Witbank in what appears to be a hit, is fighting for his life in hospital.

A video taken at the scene showed the victim in a white Ferrari, with the car’s windshield riddled with bullet holes.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this stage, and no suspects have been arrested as yet.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Jabu Ndubane said that the man had been flown to another province, where he was receiving medical attention.

When contacted for comment, a female receptionist at the company said they would not comment.

According to their website, Today's Destiny now boasts a team of over 300 employees with a fleet of over 200 trucks.