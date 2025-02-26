Winde praises GNU, says it offers hope

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province Address in Beaufort West on Wednesday.

WESTERN CAPE Premier Alan Winde said on Wednesday that the Government of National Unity (GNU) has given South Africa a reason to be hopeful, following years of decline.

Delivering his State of the Province Address in Beaufort West, Winde said the GNU was not perfect but he believed the centre would hold.

“The GNU partners, no matter their policies and ideologies, have one thing in common, our residents come first so that they can see our country succeed,” he said.

Winde also said the challenges faced in the GNU were much easier to overcome.

“We can together, get things right if we stand together and do the right things, build that hope, create that optimism.

“This is what the GNU adds to our country and in this province, we will work with the national government in every way we can to make sure we build South Africa.”

Winde said he did not see finding a solution to the budget and going to the drawing board as a bad thing.

“That is actually a GNU coalition government in action. There are going to be those tough choices we will have to make,” he said about the impasse over the budget that was postponed last week.

“We are have to make compromises,” he said adding that he was looking forward to an approved budget that will give clarity going forward.

Winde said the Western Cape government was looking for collaborations with the Operation Vulindlela and GNU initiatives.

“We will work to remove barriers to investment, cut red tape and unlock economic potential,” he said

“The critical part of Operation Vulindlela must be to dramatically improve the performance of the port of Cape Town and develop other ports like Saldanha and Mossel bay,” he said, adding that investment should also go to the airports in the province.

Winde stated that just as there should be investment in movement of freight and logistics, there must be investment in mobility of residents and goods.

“We work with Prasa to support restoration of rail as the backbone for transport of thousands of people in the City of Cape Town.”

The trains used to ferry 600,000 people a day and now the average is around 80,000.

“We have a long way to go but there seems to be a will. We still believe in devolution of rail management but we will work together to find a solution.”

Winde said when the Western Cape was providing right policy and infrastructure, right investment followed and jobs were crated

“In 2022 and 2023 we recorded 35 direct investments form the EU (European Union). That was to the value of R7,37bn. A cement company is constructing a new R3bn plant in this province.”

He said the red tape reduction programme has achieved R2,4bn for business.

“The SMME Booster Fund enabled 1,185 businesses to create more than 1,000 jobs and sustaining 5,000 more indirect jobs.”

He added that the work voucher system for job seekers has seen more than 150 employers partnering and more than 2,300 job seekers registering with more than half finding employment.

Winde said their tour operators scheme will make it easier for tourists from China and India to obtain visas.

“That will exponentially grown our economy just by changing one piece of regulation,” he said before thanking Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

Winde said the Tygerberg Hospital modernisation programme was proceeding well in partnership with the World Bank.

“The R10bn redevelopment will transform the hospital into a cutting edge facility, improving specialist health care and addressing Cape Town's growing population needs.

“Planning is underway to deliver a regional hospital in the Klipfontein and Beljar communities. These initiatives represent a commitment to deliver dignified and high quality health care.”

[email protected]