Select Committee hails SAPS efforts in lowering crime rates and gender-based violence

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Security and Justice, Jane Mananiso, has lauded the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their successful efforts in reducing crime, particularly gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Mananiso highlighted the decrease in various serious crimes, including a 9.8% reduction in murders, a 3.3% drop in rape incidents, and a 3.2% decline in attempted sexual offences, as revealed in the Third Quarter Crime Statistics for 2024.

She emphasised that these reductions were especially notable given the usual spike in criminal activity during the festive season.

"The committee wants to commend the SAPS for the work done to ensure a reduction in crime statistics.

''We have especially closely looked at the reduction in statistics regarding gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). This is especially commendable as South Africa has been struggling with this GBV for years; our women and children have not been safe," said Mananiso.

However, while acknowledging the progress, she emphasised that many South Africans still fall victim to crime and urged SAPS to continue intensifying efforts.

“Although we are happy with the decrease, many in South Africa still fall victim to crime. We therefore encourage the SAPS to further intensify its efforts to fight crime in order for the country to see a further decrease in crime in general, but especially these serious crimes,” she said.

In addition, Mananiso pointed out that the Select Committee on Security and Justice, along with the Portfolio Committee on Police, will engage with SAPS and local communities in April 2025 to address the growing issues of gangs and extortion in the Western Cape.

The goal is to develop solutions that can be applied to other provinces grappling with similar problems.

“We would like to appreciate those pockets of society who understand that crime is a societal issue. By working together, we will see further reductions in crime and violence in our society to ensure that our citizens are able to live in safety,” she said.

IOL Politics

