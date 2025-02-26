SANDF General's 'Mickey Mouse' comments correct but poorly timed, says Legoete

Defence and military veterans portfolio committee chairperson, Dakota Legoete said the comments could cause alarm and despondency.

Defence and military veterans portfolio committee chairperson, Dakota Legoete, has admitted that what Lieutenant-General Ntshavheni Maphaha told politicians about the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) being turned into a "Mickey Mouse" force was correct, but his timing was wrong.

Legoete condemned Maphaha's recent remarks, saying such comments sow unnecessary doubt and anxiety among citizens.

Speaking in an interview on Face of the Nation on SABC news, Legoete said it was unfortunate that such comments were made on occasions when people were mourning and laying to rest their loved ones.

"Based on what he said, he was correct, but the occasion was not the correct one because it was a funeral. If he has to say anything about the state of defence, he can take it to the military council," he said.

These provocative words, Legoete warned, threaten to erode trust in the nation's military forces at a time when unity and strength are needed most.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

"For someone of that senior level to say other things which are anti-establishment, can lower the morale of our soldiers and it can also further create a trust deficit between the state and its people," he said.

Speaking at the funeral of Staff Sergeant Ishmael Molahlehi held in the Free State over the weekend, Maphaha told politicians that our borders were porous because they have decided to take the military as a "Mickey Mouse" defence force.

He stressed that South Africa was seen as a 'big brother' in Africa, given its position in the world as a global player and also a leader in Africa in terms of economic and geopolitics.

“You cannot be a big brother if you are unable to wield a stick that will make people afraid,” he said.

Maphaha's pointed remarks underscore the challenges confronting the military both domestically and internationally, particularly as the SANDF grapples with the tragic loss of 14 soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Responding to this, Legoete said, "When there's a funeral we are mourning, we need to go there to console the bereaved family and I don't think it's a platform we need to use for other things, especially things that are in line with operations."

"There's what we call military law, where soldiers commit to serve the nation, to be nonpartisan, to respect the elected leadership and the Constitution.

"We don't create doubt in terms of our service to the nation because, even if it may sound sensitive, a soldier may perish in the line of duty and as that happens, we need to be sensitive to what we say because South Africa is a constitutional democracy. The state can be held liable for litigation in case the authority makes reckless statements."

This comes as many complain about the defunding of the SANDF and also not ensuring that they are equipped when they are out on an assignment.

Meanwhile, IOL reported that the SANDF confirmed that a group of soldiers, wounded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have returned home and are undergoing treatment at the 1 Military Hospital.

[email protected]

IOL Politics