Mbalula announces new ANC task team in Gauteng, retaining Lesufi's leadership

The Gauteng temporary structure constitutes Amos Masondo as a convener, Panyaza Lesufi as the co-convenor, Ntombi Mekgoe as the deputy provincial convenor, Hope Papo as the provincial coordinator, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as the provincial deputy coordinator and Tasneem Motara as the provincial fundraiser.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said they have retained Panyaza Lesufi as the co-convener of Gauteng because they trust his work and leadership. Lesufi will co-convene with veteran Amos Masondo.

Mbalula officially unveiled the Gauteng Provincial Task Team (PTT) in a media briefing in Midrand, Johannesburg on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mbalula announced the KZN PTT. Jeff Hadebe will lead the task team.

The interim task team has assumed control of Gauteng following the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party's decision to restructure leadership in both KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

The poor electoral performance of the ANC in Gauteng last year was the driving force behind this leadership reorganisation, which included the dissolution of the provincial executive committee (PEC).

Addressing the media, Mbalula expressed confidence in the new structure, saying they have what it takes to ensure that the ANC regained control in the Gauteng streets.

“We have confidence in them. They pull up a great work given their experience,” he said.

Regarding Lesufi, Mbalula said “Panyaza is good, he has been doing a good job together with his team in government… We are confident in him, his capabilities, energy, and his foresight in terms of leading the team.”

The new provincial PTT spokesperson is now Mzi Khumalo. He replaced Lesego Makhubele who was the spokesperson for the PEC.

The former Provincial Secretary, Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza, has been relieved of his position in the top leadership.

He will now take on the role of overseeing the Policy, Monitoring, and Evaluation Subcommittee.

In the most recent elections, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) garnered 17% of the vote, while Gauteng achieved 35%, securing the top position. Overall, the ANC received 40% of the votes nationwide.

The ANC is now in power in all of these provinces, as well as nationally, in partnership with other political parties.

