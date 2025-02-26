LOOK: AfriForum meets Trump’s administration in the US, pleads for help to change ANC's 'radical views'
AfriForum and Solidarity delegation have met with US President Donald Trump’s administration at the White House in Washington DC on Tuesday.
An AfriForum and Solidarity delegation met with US President Donald Trump’s administration at the White House in Washington DC on Tuesday, urging them to punish ANC leaders and fight for the interests of Afrikaners.
The delegation of the Solidarity Movement was led by Chairperson Flip Buys and Head of International Liaison Jaco Kleynhans. AfriForum was represented by its CEO Kallie Kriel and as well as Solidarity CEO Dr Dirk Hermann for Solidarity.
During the meeting, the group gave the Trump administration a memorandum.
The group said it wanted highlighted the human rights violations against Afrikaners and the ANC's reckless policies and poor governance of the country.
A request was made for the US to "expand its recognition of Afrikaners as a cultural community and to increase assistance to include support for the establishment of cultural infrastructure that enables them to live freely, safely, and prosperously in southern Africa".
Instead of terminating South Africa's membership in AGOA or enacting severe sanctions on the nation, the document argued that the interests of South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, would be best served by applying more pressure on ANC leaders to change their radical views.
“This memorandum indicates that the interests of South Africa's citizens, including Afrikaners, can best be promoted,” it said.
The meeting comes as tensions rise, fuelled by Trump’s recent executive order cutting US aid to South Africa and offering refugee status to Afrikaners over fears of land expropriation and discrimination.
But AfriForum rejected Trump’s offer to relocate to the US for refugee protection, saying they are not going anywhere.
In a video posted on social media, Kriel can be seen standing just out of the White House, explaining why they are in the US.
According to Kriel, the delegation expressed its gratitude to Trump’s administration for highlighting the human rights violations against Afrikaners, and the ANC's reckless policies and poor governance of the country.
The Solidarity Movement said it was grateful for Trump's willingness to assist Afrikaners, as well.
The delegation begged Trump’s administration to among others, tell the ANC leaders to end discrimination against Afrikaners of the BELA Act and other "race laws" meant to address decades of black subjugation under white colonial and apartheid rule.
The group also wants the US to take strong action against hate speech that incites violence such as farm murders of Afrikaners, to respect property rights by revising the Expropriation Act.
This also included entering into a cultural agreement with Afrikaners that they will provide cultural space for them including the existence of African educational institutions.
The group also requested the US to extend humanitarian aid to Afrikaners who envision a future in southern Africa.
To avoid penalising ordinary South Africans by withdrawing aid, AfriForum urged them to instead focus on political leaders accountable for reckless policies and the large-scale corruption revealed by former Chief Justice Zondo's commission.
Many politicians are implicated in the state capture report by Zondo.
This is despite AfriForum calling on public figures not to make statements that damage their name.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would not meet with AfriForum and Solidarity, alleging that these groups intentionally spread misinformation about South Africa and its legal framework, particularly regarding the Expropriation Act.
This was after the group wrote to the US claiming that land was forcefully being confiscated in the country.
In their letter, they wanted Trump to also act on the ANC politicians. Many accused AfriForum of treason and wanted Ramaphosa to act on them.
