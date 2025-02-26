LOOK: AfriForum meets Trump’s administration in the US, pleads for help to change ANC's 'radical views'

AfriForum and Solidarity delegation have met with US President Donald Trump’s administration at the White House in Washington DC on Tuesday. Image: x/afriforum

An AfriForum and Solidarity delegation met with US President Donald Trump’s administration at the White House in Washington DC on Tuesday, urging them to punish ANC leaders and fight for the interests of Afrikaners. The delegation of the Solidarity Movement was led by Chairperson Flip Buys and Head of International Liaison Jaco Kleynhans. AfriForum was represented by its CEO Kallie Kriel and as well as Solidarity CEO Dr Dirk Hermann for Solidarity.

During the meeting, the group gave the Trump administration a memorandum. The group said it wanted highlighted the human rights violations against Afrikaners and the ANC's reckless policies and poor governance of the country. A request was made for the US to "expand its recognition of Afrikaners as a cultural community and to increase assistance to include support for the establishment of cultural infrastructure that enables them to live freely, safely, and prosperously in southern Africa". Instead of terminating South Africa's membership in AGOA or enacting severe sanctions on the nation, the document argued that the interests of South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, would be best served by applying more pressure on ANC leaders to change their radical views. “This memorandum indicates that the interests of South Africa's citizens, including Afrikaners, can best be promoted,” it said. The meeting comes as tensions rise, fuelled by Trump’s recent executive order cutting US aid to South Africa and offering refugee status to Afrikaners over fears of land expropriation and discrimination. But AfriForum rejected Trump’s offer to relocate to the US for refugee protection, saying they are not going anywhere. In a video posted on social media, Kriel can be seen standing just out of the White House, explaining why they are in the US.