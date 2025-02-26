'Ethnic cleansing rebranded as a real estate deal' Donald Trump posts bizarre video of his vision for Gaza

Gaza, an ancient city that has seen empires rise and fall for over 4,000 years is a shell of its former self as it lies in ruin after relentless attacks by Israeli forces.

In a bizarre twist, the Palestinian city has caught the eye of the US president, Donald Trump, who has bizarre ideas of the strip.

Trump recently posted on Truth Social a video of a rendering of the New Gaza. The disturbing video starts with the city in the modern day, its streets lined with debris and a suffocating air of hopelessness but quickly transforms into a seemingly Trump worshiping party destination.

The AI generated clip even features music. "Trump is coming to set you free, bringing the light for you to see. No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally."