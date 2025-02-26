'Ethnic cleansing rebranded as a real estate deal' Donald Trump posts bizarre video of his vision for Gaza
Is Donald Trump's vision for Gaza just a real estate deal?
Gaza, an ancient city that has seen empires rise and fall for over 4,000 years is a shell of its former self as it lies in ruin after relentless attacks by Israeli forces.
In a bizarre twist, the Palestinian city has caught the eye of the US president, Donald Trump, who has bizarre ideas of the strip.
Trump recently posted on Truth Social a video of a rendering of the New Gaza. The disturbing video starts with the city in the modern day, its streets lined with debris and a suffocating air of hopelessness but quickly transforms into a seemingly Trump worshiping party destination.
The AI generated clip even features music. "Trump is coming to set you free, bringing the light for you to see. No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally."
The video showcases children running through a tunnel and emerging into a transformed Gaza with palm tree lined streets, high rise buildings and luxury cars flanking the roads.
South African-born billionaire Elon Musk who is part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appears numerous times in the video, eating, throwing cash, and dancing. To top it all off, there appears to be a golden statue of Trump himself, multiple Trump Gaza hotels and other establishments and even children holding balloons made in the US president's likeness.
Making a cameo in the absurd video is topless Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister sipping drinks beside Trump on the beach.
The video has left many online scratching their heads. "Why expect anything different from a 3D consciousness—one that worships genocide and wealth? It's just reflecting that lower level of consciousness. How can you not see the distortion to self-glorify? Only in the ego mind that does make sense, it never does in awareness," an X user posted.
Another individual suggested that the video is just meaningless rage bait. "Don't take the Trump Gaza AI video bait. Yes, it's batshit crazy, but the real story is every single republican just voted to strip Medicaid and add trillions to the deficit for billionaires tax cut."
"President of the United States posts video of him taking over Gaza with his statue for worship, dollars raining, Trump Gaza as centrepiece as he and Netanyahu chill at the beach. Ethnic cleansing rebranded as a real estate deal. Colonialist white supremacist Zionism. Pure evil."
Someone added that the video glorifies genocide. "Trump posted a deranged AI snuff film glorifying the genocide in Palestine with the US stealing Gaza and colonizing it with Trump statues and hotels."
