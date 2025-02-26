Defence Committees welcome repatriation of injured soldiers from DRC

Defence committees unite in support of soldiers, highlighting their sacrifice and commitment to peacekeeping in the DRC.

The Co-Chairpersons of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, Malusi Gigaba and Phiroane Phala, along with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Dakota Legoete, have all welcomed the successful repatriation of South African soldiers injured in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The soldiers, part of a peacekeeping mission in the region, were evacuated from Goma after being ambushed by M23 rebels.

Gigaba and Phala expressed their hope that the soldiers would receive the necessary medical and psycho-social support.

They had previously called for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Department of Defence and Military Veterans to prioritise the repatriation of the injured soldiers, ensuring they receive appropriate care.

Additionally, Phala emphasised the importance of keeping the families of deployed soldiers informed about their loved ones' welfare.

“It gives us pride to have our heroes returned to our country safely. The first point of call should be to get them the most necessary medical attention while protecting their privacy,” said Legoete.

He further called on media personnel to respect the boundaries of the soldiers' recovery, urging them to allow the injured to heal without the pressure of media attention.

“These are people who sacrificed all and suffered so much for their sacrifice. Not many people can sacrifice as these heroes have in defence of a stable and secure Africa and a stable Congo.”

Legoete also stressed the need for South Africans to engage in constructive debate regarding concerns in the army, while acknowledging that members of the military should also be able to voice their concerns through the appropriate channels.

“We want a solid defence force whose competence is not subject to doubt by pedestrians,” he said.

The committee members also warned against relying on unverified information from social media sources about the situation in the DRC, urging the public to trust official communication from the SANDF.

The soldiers, who are part of the Southern African Development Community mission in Goma, have faced challenging circumstances while defending the region's stability.

As the repatriation process continues, the committee leaders acknowledged the ongoing efforts to bring the injured soldiers home and assured them of the country's unwavering support.

A meeting with the Minister and SANDF leadership is scheduled for February 28, 2025, to receive a detailed briefing on the incident and the status of the DRC deployment.

The committee members expressed their best wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured soldiers and reiterated their full support for the soldiers still deployed in the DRC.

IOL reported that 127 soldiers have been repatriated to the country for medical treatment.

IOL Politics

