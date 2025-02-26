Analysts warn ANC Provincial Task Teams will struggle to regain support

Political analysts have reacted to the African National Congress (ANC) announcement, stating that the newly appointed Provincial Task Teams (PTT) in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will struggle to regain support unless they address governance issues and internal factions within the party.

The ANC announced the changes in Gauteng on Tuesday, stating it was an effort to strengthen the party ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

This followed the announcement by ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula of the KwaZulu Natal PTT, which ANC NEC member Jeff Radebe will lead alongside Sboniso Duma.

Political Analyst and Senior Lecturer at the University of Limpopo Dr. Metji Makgoba has weighed in on the ANC inauguration of the new faces that will lead the Gauteng PTT in efforts to attract voters back to the party in both Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal provinces.

In reaction to the ANC announcement of the new leaders, Makgoba said that the party’s decline in both provinces, where the ANC used to be a powerhouse, stems from a combination of internal leadership conflicts, the rise of opposition parties coupled with shifting voter priorities.

“In Gauteng, while the ANC’s decline has not been as severe, the key challenges are no longer just retaining support but demonstrating the ability to govern effectively. Voters in the province are increasingly focused on service delivery and leadership stability rather than party loyalty. However, successive governments—regardless of party—have struggled to maintain governance continuity, weakening public trust.

“In KZN, the emergence of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and the enduring popularity of former president Jacob Zuma have significantly weakened the ANC’s support. Zuma’s charisma, ability to communicate in culturally resonant ways, and deep connection with traditional structures have solidified his influence, making it difficult for the ANC to reclaim lost ground.”

Makgoba felt that the tensions within the party, particularly with traditional councils and between key provincial figures such as the chairpersons and the premiers, have further undermined stability.

He stated that voters often hesitate to support parties embroiled in internal disputes as these conflicts signal weak governance.

“More broadly, the ANC’s ideological shift toward neoliberal capitalism has alienated its traditional base, making it indistinguishable from the DA, which, despite its shortcomings, has not been as tainted by corruption.

“Without addressing deep-rooted issues such as corruption, governance failures, and economic policy misalignment, leadership changes alone will not restore the ANC’s credibility.

“The party must critically assess its role in advancing racial capitalism, which has normalised looting under the guise of transformation, and focus on rebuilding state capacity to deliver services effectively without excessive reliance on the private sector,” Makgoba said.

Mbalula announced the new Gauteng PTT led by Convenor Amos Masondo, who will work alongside Panyaza Lesufi as the Co-Convenor.

He said the ANC remains committed to renewing and strengthening the movement in Gauteng, adding that the decision to reconfigure Gauteng's leadership was not taken as a punitive measure against the provincial Executive Committee of the ANC.

“The 41% national vote outcome in the 2024 elections was heavily influenced by results in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, making these two provinces central to the ANC’s overall renewal and recovery strategy.

“The NEC engaged in extensive deliberations to determine the best course of action, ensuring that the intervention was politically necessary and constitutionally sound.”

Independent Political Analyst Joe Mhlanga echoed Makgoba’s sentiments, arguing that it was difficult to comprehend why only the two provinces were being reconfigured while the ANC national leaders were not.

“With what we have seen in the build-up to the announcement of the new leaders, we all have seen how the ANC was struggling to contain the opinions of these two vibrant provinces. They often publicly challenged their senior leadership. Whether it was for the right reasons or not, we all know some people don't like being challenged, even on fundamental issues.

“Mbalula claims that this move was welcomed by all regions in Gauteng; I doubt this is so because, if anything, Gauteng showed stability compared to KwaZulu Natal. We must also remind people that Mbalula, at some point, had to issue an instruction to censor the Gauteng leaders by instructing them not to voice their opinions on social media,” said Mhlanga.

Mbalula stated that the decision reflects the ANC’s commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law, adding that the immediate task in Gauteng is to rebuild ANC branches, Leagues, and structures so that they are actively engaged in local development and responsive to communities' needs.

In preparation for the 2026 Local Government Elections, he said the task team would focus on reclaiming lost ground and ensuring the ANC remains at the centre of governance in the province.

Deputy Convenor Ntombi Mekgoe, Coordinator Hope Papo, Deputy Coordinator Nomantu Ralehoko-Nkomo, and Provincial Fundraiser Tasneem Motata will support the PTT.

