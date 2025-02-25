Mtolo to remain on ANC payroll, Mbalula names new reconfigured KZN structure

The newly formed ANC Provincial Task Team was introduced by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo comes back as policy, monitoring and evaluation convener and will remain on the ANC payroll, the party's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has announced.

Mbalula said this while introducing the newly reconfigured ANC KZN Provincial Task Team (PTT).

Addressing the media on Tuesday in KZN, Mbalula expressed hope in the appointed members, commending the team for maintaining peace in all the meetings.

"ANC commends our structures and members in KZN for their discipline and unwavering commitment to the movement while awaiting the resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

"This patience and political maturity are a testament to the enduring legacy of ANC leadership in the province," Mbalula said.

Mtolo is among the 67 members that will serve in the PTT.

"Mtolo will remain on the full-time payroll of the ANC till the term that was defined at the time he was elected as the provincial secretary," Mbalula said.

Mtolo and the former Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi Nciza were removed from their positions.

The newly formed ANC structure include Jeff Radebe as convener, Wesizwe Thusi as the first deputy provincial convener, Siboniso Duma the second deputy, Mike Mabuyakhulu as the provincial coordinator, his deputy will be Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and provincial fundraiser will be Nomagugu Simelane.

“The ANC remains resolute in its mission to build and strengthen the organisation in this key province, ensuring that we are prepared for the battles ahead.

“Our movement has faced formidable challenges, yet through collective resolve and adherence to organisational discipline, we have consistently emerged stronger,” he said.

He added that the reconfiguration of the provincial leadership was a decisive intervention to reinforce structures, renew the movement, and consolidate their presence in a province.

The announcement comes after a long battle between the ANC national and provincial leadership.

This is because KZN and Gauteng performed poorly in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The ANC NEC had about two meetings in Johannesburg focusing on the matter and reconfiguration was the only decision.

Disbandment and keeping the status quo were among the options but both of them were scrapped.

The ANC was divided about the whole process.

