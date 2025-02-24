MK Party to defend Zuma's presidential legacy in landmark April inaugural lecture

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party says it will host the inaugural lecture on former president Jacob Zuma in April in a bid to clear the lies and propaganda that his tenure was “wasted years".

The party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu announced the news in a media briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg on Monday.

Shivambu said the public lecture on Zuma is important because as MKP members, they are obligated to contest the public narrative that Zuma’s political life and contributions represent wasted years.

“Our President remains the most important asset in the life of the organisation, and we carry the revolutionary obligation to defend his politics, ideas and vision,” he said.

Zuma is now the leader of MKP.

Despite what he called many lies and propaganda spread about his leader, Shivambu said Zuma was the most accomplished head of State and President in terms of increasing the life expectancy of ordinary people, building infrastructure, and positioning South Africa in the global space.

“Our President is a revolutionary and a true servant of the people and our articulations and programs as an organisation will demonstrate this undeniable fact,” he said.

During his presidency, Zuma encountered multiple votes of no confidence and even faced an impeachment motion in Parliament due to his alleged involvement in corruption with the Gupta family, and state capture.

However, he managed to withstand all these challenges, largely due to the protection afforded by the ANC's parliamentary majority.

Shivambu said the lecture will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on April 12.

Although it is not clear who will address the lecture, he said they will announce the name as time goes by.

The lecture will be attended by dignitaries from many parts of the world and the African continent.

This will include guests representing Royal Houses, Amakhosi and religious leaders, and business leaders who will also contribute to the President's programs on education.

