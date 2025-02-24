MK party initiates internal disciplinary process against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for attack on Shivambu

The MK party has confirmed that it has initiated an internal disciplinary process against party MP, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. File Photo: Bongiwe Mchunu

The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has confirmed that it has initiated an internal disciplinary process against party MP, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

This move follows her recent outburst on social media, where she publicly expressed her discontent with the party, particularly targeting Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu.

Zuma-Sambudla publicly targeted Shivambu and insulted him for his leadership skills, stating he was “useless".

The internal disciplinary process was confirmed by the party's Gauteng Deputy Secretary-General Nombuso Mkhize during a press briefing held in Sandton on Monday.

“So, in the instance of Duduzile Sambudla, I would like to clearly indicate that disciplinary processes, internal disciplinary processes are in progress.”

Meanwhile, Shivambu also spoke during the briefing and indicated that the party will not tolerate ill-discipline.

"While internal disagreements and different thoughts should be expressed internally, there is no space for public disagreements, disharmony, and disrespect. Public disagreements, disharmony, and disrespect or perceptions that such exists will weaken the faith people have in our organisation," he said.

Following her insult to Shivambu, Zuma-Sambudla issued two apologies, the first apology letter she issued went to everyone except for Shivambu.

She apologised after her father, former president Jacob Zuma, ordered her to or else face expulsion or termination of membership.

After facing a backlash, she issued a second apology directed at Shivambu and addressed him as “my comrade”.

She continued to say it was never her intention to undermine the principles of unity, respect, and discipline that are the foundation of the movement.

“I acknowledge that my words and actions have violated the party's disciplinary code of conduct, and I deeply regret any harm they may have caused.

“I take full responsibility for my statements and commit to upholding the values and integrity of uMkhonto weSizwe moving forward,” she added.

Her “formal and unreserved apologies” were also extended to all MKP structures that she serves in, including Parliament and the southern caucus of the Pan-African Parliament.

“I remain committed to working towards unity, progress and the total liberation of our people. I humbly ask for the understanding and forgiveness of my fellow comrades and the South African public.

“I assure you all that I will reflect on this moment and use it as an opportunity for growth, discipline, and renewed commitment to the party’s mission,” she said.

She has since deleted her posts on X, after party supporters condemned her behaviour.

IOL News

