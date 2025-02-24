Government slammed for running 'Mickey Mouse SANDF'

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Lieutenant-General Ntshavheni Maphaha has accused government of running a Mickey Mouse defence force.

This comes after 14 SANDF soldiers were killed in clashes between the DRC armed forces and the M23 rebels last month with the remains of the soldiers having been brought home and handed over to their families at the Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion last week following a long repatriation process.

He indicated that South Africa should be one of the most feared nations in the continent bu t is reduced to minnows due to the under-finding of the military.

Maphaha, speaking during a funeral of Staff Sergeant Ishmael Molahlehi held in the Free State over the weekend warned the government that borders were not protected, leaving South Africans vulnerable.

"Everyone knows we are global player. In Africa, we are a leader in terms of the economics and geo-politics therefore, we are considered a big brother.

You cannot be a big brother if you cannot wiled a stick to make people afraid. Constitutionally, the SANDF is mandated to protect and defend the country. A lot has been said about the SANDF of being not equipped and the fact that South African borders are porous because you, the politicians, have decided you want a Mickey Mouse defence force," he added.

Responding to the outcry, EFF MP and member of the portfolio committee on defence, Carl Niehaus indicated while underfunding of the military was a factor, the issue was far too complex.

“The issues are far to complex as there are serous corruption issues at the SANDF. The general is correct to complain about under0funding. But under funding is not the only problem and does not absolve the general and the rest of his officers from managing the limited resources that are available to the SANDF,” he said.

Attempts to get comment from the SANDF were unsuccessful at the time of going to print.

