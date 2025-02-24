Defence Minister Motshekga: Injured SANDF troops to be repatriated from DRC conflict zone soon

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga expressed confidence in South Africa's relations with other countries, saying there have been good developments and the United Nations (UN) have pronounced themselves on the matter.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga says the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members who were injured in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during a battle with M23 rebels will be back in the country soon.

“We are expecting the injured ones to be back soon, but we are also in direct communication with those who are in the DRC for other missions. As government, we continue to commit ourselves to work with them,” she said.

Motshekga announced the news on Sunday at the funeral of Rifleman Richard Chokoe, one of the 14 SANDF troops who were killed in armed combat in the DRC.

She committed the government to looking after the families of the 14 fallen SANDF soldiers.

The minister also said they would ensure that those who are still on a mission will be assisted at all times.

“We will make sure that families of those who departed are looked after, especially the children. But also, those who are still in the mission, we will work with them and make sure that they get all the necessary support,” she said.

This comes a week after a mission to repatriate more than 100 wounded and unwell SANDF personnel was suspended.

There are at least 189 soldiers reportedly injured or unwell in the DRC, at least five of whom have been reported badly wounded, and two of whom have been confirmed pregnant.

These soldiers served in a peacekeeping assignment in Southern Africa and were wounded during clashes with rebel forces.

“We were at the AU last week, it also pronounced itself on the very same matter. There was a special commission to focus on this and they endorsed the decisions of Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

"So even the two communities, the eastern community and SADC will be meeting soon to monitor implementation of the agreement. There's a lot of good and positive progress,” she said.

Meanwhile, some of the troops were laid to rest last week while others were buried over the weekend in other provinces.

