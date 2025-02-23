South Africa's load shedding crisis: Political outrage over Stage 6

Political parties have expressed outrage over the sudden jump of load shedding from Stage 3 to Stage 6 and the mere fact that power cuts are a part of South African life.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the rapid turn to Stage 6 load shedding highlights the fact that South Africa cannot rely on Eskom as its sole source of power.

"The over-reliance on Eskom to maintain and build new generation capacity has led to the creation of a monopoly of supply, and what is essentially a single point of failure.

"South Africa urgently needs to open its electricity supply sector, by accelerating the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme, and incentivizing the private sector to become more actively involved in addressing our electricity needs," the party said.

It went on to say that the country cannot afford to wait for Eskom to address its mess.

For the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), Stage 6 load shedding points to deeper problems for the Government of National Unity (GNU).

"In just a few hours, we moved from Stage 3 to Stage 6—proof of the failed GNU that cannot provide basic services. South Africans are back in the dark because of incompetence and corruption," posted the EFF on X.