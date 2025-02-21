Solly Msimanga of the DA accuses Lesufi of lying and hints at a motion of no confidence

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga described Premier Panyaza Lesufi as an expert in telling lies, indicating that DA might hit Lesufi with a motion of confidence.

Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Solly Msimanga described Premier Panyaza Lesufi as an expert in telling lies, indicating that the DA might hit Lesufi with a motion of no confidence.

Msimanga said Lesufi failed to fulfil commitments made to voters during the election campaign.

“I have been telling you all along and you did not listen, but I am glad because I have been proven right,” he said, adding that residents should not fall for the African National Congress (ANC) election promises.

Msimanga addressed the media on Thursday ahead of Lesufi's speech next week.

Lesufi will deliver his 2025 State of Province Address (SOPA) on February 24 in Pretoria.

According to the DA, the present Gauteng administration has withheld over 100 forensic investigation reports into corruption in the provincial government.

The Gauteng government has responded by refuting these claims. It said it can only make public reports that have been finished and finalised.

Msimanga underlined that the release of these papers would reveal the vast extent of corruption that has taken place under the present and previous regimes.

“We just want accountability and nothing else. If only they show us other reports. We are now building up a case, which might lead to a motion of no confidence against Lesufi,” he said.

Nasi Ispani, economic development, improving road infrastructure, fighting crime and illegal mining, formalising human settlements, and eradicating hunger and food insecurity, are some of the key promises from Lesufi in his 2024 SOPA.

Msimanga criticised and labelled Nasi Ispani as an election flop. “Where is it now? It is nowhere to be found,” he said.

Lesufi has since defended himself and accused the DA of running a "relentless and desperate campaign" to unseat him and destabilise the provincial government, alleging the party claims he “robbed” them of seats in the legislature.

“It must be noted that the DA was allowed to participate in the GPU but chose not to. Instead, they made what we considered unreasonable demands that we could not accept.

“Now they are running a campaign to portray me as corrupt, irrational, and an ANC rogue,” Lesufi wrote on X.

The Nasi Ispani programme that Lesufi introduced in the province gave employment to thousands of previously unemployed young people under the government that he leads.

The group included teaching assistants, craftspeople, and other professionals, as well as Gauteng's so-called Amapanyaza, or crime prevention wardens.

Just before the 2024 elections, the programme had already employed over 90,000 people in the province.

However, after the elections, the provincial government fired 32,000 teaching assistants because the national government was not providing enough money to support the programme's growth.

