'No US boycott': Lamola clarifies US representation at G20 meeting

The International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola also noted the tweet from the US national treasury Scott Bessent saying he will not attend the G20 finance meeting in Cape Town next week, citing obligations in Washington.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola asserts that the presence of a low-level US delegation at South Africa's G20 foreign ministers meeting does not indicate a boycott, as the US sent a representative from its Embassy in Pretoria.

Minister Lamola defended the position that the US did not boycott the two-day G20 meeting held in Johannesburg, which featured the attendance of various foreign ministers, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. However, there was no direct representation from the US at the meeting.

"In this meeting, we had a changed affair from the US embassy in South Africa, Dana Brown who participated on behalf of the USA... The US participated in that capacity and they participated throughout and left when all delegates left.

"So, there was no boycott, they were here, participated and we appreciate their presence because they are full G20 members," he said.

This comes after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned that he will not attend the G20 amid diplomatic tensions between the two countries over the controversial Expropriation Act.

Rubio announced this after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order stopping the foreign financial aid to the country over an Act that the US described as discriminatory to the white minority.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned that Rubio's absence from the meeting meant nothing.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the meeting in Johannesburg on Friday, Lamola stated Rubio could not attend the meeting, but they have still delegated somebody at a particular level to attend the meeting.

Despite the US's critical views of the country, Lamola said they have a right to raise them. "So there was no boycott of South Africa's first foreign ministers meeting," he maintained.

The minister also noted the tweet from the US national treasury Scott Bessent saying he will not attend the G20 finance meeting in Cape Town next week, citing obligations in Washington.

“I will not attend the G20 Summit because of obligations in Washington DC. A Sr. Treasury Official will attend in my place. I am in regular contact with my global counterparts working to advance President Trump’s agenda. I look forward to seeing them in DC for the Spring IMF/WB Meetings,”@SecScottBessent.

With SA set to roll out more G20 related programmes before the main summit, Lamola said they would still engage with other countries including the US.

The actual G20 summit will be held in November.

[email protected]

IOL Politics