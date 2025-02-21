Lamola addresses service delivery challenges in South Africa at G20 meeting

International Relations and Cooperation minister Ronald Lamola has admitted that the provision of service delivery is significant challenge in South Africa, during G20 media briefing on Friday.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has acknowledged that service delivery is a significant issue in South Africa, describing it as a “reality” for the nation, particularly after municipal workers were observed cutting trees and trimming grass along the roads leading to the G20 meeting venue.

Lamola made the admission during a media briefing on the final day of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, which was held at the Nasrec Expo Centre, in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

On the first day of the meeting, IOL News observed City of Johannesburg municipal workers, wearing orange uniforms cutting trees and trimming overgrown grass along the roads leading to the venue.

This raised questions on whether the work was done to impress foreign ministers attending the event.

In addition, there was also increased police visibility at intersections leading to the venue.

While some traffic lights were not working, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were seen monitoring the traffic congestion caused by non-operational traffic lights.

The City has long been criticised for its poor service delivery, a problem that has raised concerns for years. Despite the ongoing challenges, little effective action has been taken to address the issue.

Johannesburg is often referred to as one of the worst cities in South Africa in addressing service delivery challenges.

