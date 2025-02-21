Joburg water crisis: MMC Jack Sekwaila's update on recovery progress

The City of Johannesburg has provided an update on the status of the city's water supply, detailing significant progress in recovery efforts after a series of incidents that impacted water distribution over the past few weeks.

At a media briefing on Friday, MMC for Environment, Infrastructure, and Services, Cllr Jack Sekwaila, along with key officials from Johannesburg Water and the City, outlined the steps taken to restore the water supply to affected areas.

"Since last Friday, 14 February, the water supply has normalised considerably. While some areas may still experience disruptions due to airlocks, our teams are on the ground working to resolve the issues," said Cllr Sekwaila.

The water system was significantly impacted by a series of power failures, including incidents at the Eikenhof Pump Station on February 10, as well as further disruptions on February 11-12, February 16, February 18, and February 19.

These incidents caused reservoirs to drop to critically low levels, leading to reduced supply to several Johannesburg areas. Despite this, the Johannesburg Water and Rand Water teams have made notable strides in recovery.

“Technical interventions by both Rand Water and Johannesburg Water are crucial in bringing the system back to capacity.

"We have also recruited additional teams to handle emergencies and maintenance,” said Mr. Ntshavheni Mukwevho, MD of Johannesburg Water.

The City has been concentrating its efforts on tackling high water demand issues, which include maintaining Pressure Reducing Valves (PRVs) and implementing proactive leak detection measures.

Additional efforts to reduce water loss have also been implemented, with measures such as establishing new pressure management zones.

A key part of the City's ongoing water management strategy is the rotational water supply throttling that has been in place since November 8, 2024.

This aims to manage water consumption while supporting system recovery. As the City remains under Level 1 water restrictions, residents are encouraged to use water responsibly to avoid further restrictions.

Cllr Sekwaila urged residents to continue using water wisely, especially as recent heavy rains provide an opportunity for rainwater harvesting.

"We ask residents to take full advantage of the rainwater harvesting opportunity when it presents itself," he said.

The City has also launched a water conservation awareness campaign in partnership with SABC radio and TV, which started on Thursday. This campaign is aimed at promoting responsible water usage among residents.

In response to recent media reports of corruption allegations, Cllr Sekwaila confirmed that his office had engaged Johannesburg Water management on the matter.

"The case is currently before the courts, and internal auditors are investigating the allegations," he said.

Furthermore, the MMC addressed reports surrounding a leaked audio recording involving political figures allegedly conspiring to destabilise the Mayor’s leadership by manipulating water supply issues.

“These serious allegations will be taken seriously, and legal actions, including involving law enforcement, will be explored if necessary,” Sekwaila added.

