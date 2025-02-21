How South Africa's Cabinet is tackling land reform, social grants, and US aid cuts

President Cyril Ramaphosa at a recent Cabinet meeting, where the government addressed key national issues, including land reform, education, social grants, and US aid withdrawal.

The South African Cabinet has reaffirmed its commitment to economic growth, social development, and international diplomacy following its meetings on January 29 and February 12.

In a statement released after the latest meeting, the government addressed pressing national issues, including land reform, education, social grants, and the withdrawal of US aid funding.

Defending the Expropriation Act

One of the key topics was the recently enacted Expropriation Act of 2024, which aims to address historical land dispossession through a "constitutionally mandated legal process.

The government pushed back against criticism from the United States, particularly an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, who cited concerns over human rights violations and discriminatory policies.

Cabinet dismissed these claims as "misinformation and falsehood aimed at misrepresenting the actual purpose of the law and sowing racial divisions in our nation."

The statement emphasised that land reform in South Africa is guided by the Constitution and does not involve arbitrary land seizures.

Acting Government Spokesperson, Nomonde Mnukwa, underscored the importance of the legislation in addressing historical injustices.

"The Expropriation Act is not about confiscation; it is about fairness and justice. Our Constitution provides a framework to ensure that land reform happens in a responsible and legal manner.

We will continue to engage diplomatically to clarify any concerns raised by the US government," Mnukwa said.

US Aid Withdrawal and HIV/AIDS Programmes

Cabinet also discussed the recent decision by the US government to withdraw certain aid funds, particularly those linked to the fight against HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

While the decision has been suspended for a 90-day review period, concerns remain over the potential impact on South Africa's public health efforts.

Despite this, the government reassured citizens that essential treatment services would not be disrupted.

According to the Cabinet statement, South Africa funds 90% of its antiretroviral procurement, with the Global Fund covering the remaining 10%.

The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has primarily funded salaries and operational costs in certain districts.

Mnukwa reiterated that South Africa would not be left vulnerable by the funding changes.

"Our country runs the largest HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment programme in the world. While we value partnerships, we will not allow external decisions to put lives at risk. Government will ensure that no South African defaults on life-saving treatment," she assured.

Investment in Education and Skills Development

Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to improving education and expanding access to quality learning opportunities.

The government highlighted an R52 billion investment in school infrastructure over the next three years, with a focus on eradicating pit latrines and improving classroom conditions.

Additionally, efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education training (TVET) colleges were emphasised.

Mnukwa stated that skills development is key to boosting youth employment.

"We are expanding TVET programmes to ensure young South Africans are equipped with skills relevant to the modern economy," she said.

Social Grants: Providing a Safety Net for Millions

The government reiterated its commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens through social grants.

As of 2025, more than 19 million South Africans rely on some form of social assistance, with the Child Support Grant and the Older Persons Grant being the largest programs.

Cabinet assured recipients that grants would continue to be paid on time despite financial pressures.

"Social protection remains a fundamental pillar of our democracy. We will continue supporting those in need while ensuring sustainable economic policies," Mnukwa said.

South Africa’s Leadership on the Global Stage

As South Africa holds the G20 presidency for 2025, Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to fostering global cooperation under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability."

A series of high-level meetings, including the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg and the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Cape Town, will take place throughout the year.

Security in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Cabinet also paid tribute to the 14 South African soldiers killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) while on a UN-backed peacekeeping mission. 'It reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to regional stability and peacekeeping efforts.

"The loss of our soldiers is a tragedy, and we honor their bravery. South Africa remains committed to supporting peace and security in Africa through diplomatic and military efforts," Mnukwa said.

The government pledged to engage with regional partners and the UN to strengthen peacekeeping strategies.

Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Illegal mining remains a significant issue, and the government highlighted the progress made through Operation Vala Umgodi.

Since December 2023, more than 18,000 arrests have been made, and authorities have seized millions of rands in assets, including uncut diamonds worth R32 million.

Cabinet commended the arrests of four police officers accused of aiding an illegal mining kingpin’s escape, emphasizing that corruption within law enforcement would not be tolerated.

A Call for National Unity

Throughout the statement, Cabinet emphasized the need for national unity amid what it described as "misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda" aimed at dividing the country.

"South Africa belongs to all who live in it, and we are united in our diversity," the statement read. "We must not allow false narratives to divide us."

With critical economic and diplomatic challenges ahead, the government has positioned itself as both a defender of South Africa’s sovereignty and a leader in international engagements. T

The next few months will be crucial in determining how South Africa navigates global scrutiny while advancing its domestic priorities.

IOL politics