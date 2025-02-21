G20 Summit | Lamola highlights urgent African conflicts and humanitarian challenges

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola to talk about Africa’s escalating conflicts and humanitarian crisis.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola is set to highlight Africa’s staggering conflicts, from Sudan to DRC and the urgent humanitarian challenges intensifying across the continent, according to the departmental spokesperson, following closed discussions at the Group of 20 (G20) meeting.

Departmental spokesperson Chrispin Phiri spoke to the media on Friday at the Nasrec Expo Centre, where the G20 meeting is taking place.

The two-day Foreign Ministers’ meeting which started on Thursday, is set to conclude on Friday.

The meeting is part of South Africa's G20 Presidency, which carries the theme of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability".

Addressing the media ahead of Lamola’s media briefing, Phiri said the minister is expected to address the geopolitical situation, which topped the discussions.

“There are a number of conflicts in the world, particularly in Africa. Africa has the most number of conflicts in the world, from Sudan right up to the DRC, and the humanitarian crises that are prevailing in those countries are quite alarming,” Phiri said.

He added that the G20 foreign ministers discussed this extensively, and Lamola would speak further on it.

“The ministers also spoke about the conflicts in Europe with Ukraine and in Gaza, Palestine,” he added.

