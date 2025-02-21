Cyril Ramaphosa invites Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a state visit amid ongoing peace talks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to South Africa for a state visit.. Image: Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he has invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a State visit. Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday morning on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I welcome the constructive engagement I had with President @ZelenskyyUA and I look forward to hosting him in South Africa soon for a state visit,” Ramaphosa wrote. The two leaders discussed urgent need for an inclusive peace process that involves all parties in resolving the conflict and securing peace. “South Africa remains committed to supporting the dialogue process between Russia and Ukraine,” Ramaphosa added. However, Ramaphosa did not specify the exact date for the visit.

Reports indicate that the formal invitation was extended on January 15, followed by meetings between Ramaphosa and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York in September and the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in November. Zelenskyy also took to X to confirm his state visit to the country. "I spoke with South African President @CyrilRamaphosa and thanked him for South Africa's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he wrote. He said it is important that our countries share the same position: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. We all hope to achieve a just and lasting peace this year. "South Africa's voice matters, and we count on its support," Zelenskyy added.