Cyril Ramaphosa invites Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a state visit amid ongoing peace talks
President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to South Africa for a state visit..
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he has invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a State visit.
Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday morning on X (formerly known as Twitter).
“I welcome the constructive engagement I had with President @ZelenskyyUA and I look forward to hosting him in South Africa soon for a state visit,” Ramaphosa wrote.
The two leaders discussed urgent need for an inclusive peace process that involves all parties in resolving the conflict and securing peace.
“South Africa remains committed to supporting the dialogue process between Russia and Ukraine,” Ramaphosa added.
However, Ramaphosa did not specify the exact date for the visit.
Reports indicate that the formal invitation was extended on January 15, followed by meetings between Ramaphosa and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York in September and the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in November.
Zelenskyy also took to X to confirm his state visit to the country.
“I spoke with South African President @CyrilRamaphosa and thanked him for South Africa’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he wrote.
He said it is important that our countries share the same position: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. We all hope to achieve a just and lasting peace this year.
“South Africa’s voice matters, and we count on its support,” Zelenskyy added.
The confirmation of the State visit comes after Ramaphosa had called on foreign ministers at the Group 20 (G20) to promote diplomatic solutions to ongoing conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, unrest in the DRC, Sudan and the Sahel and Gaza.
In his address at the opening of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting held at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, Ramaphosa welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas.
He described the ceasefire agreement as a crucial step towards alleviating the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians in Gaza.
“South Africa welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas as a crucial first step towards ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza.”
“This ceasefire must lay the basis for a just and lasting peace in line with UN resolutions, in line with international law and internationally agreed parameters,” Ramaphosa said.
He emphasised the importance of continuing to advocate for diplomatic solutions to conflicts in the G20.
“Our own experience as South Africa is that the peaceful resolution of conflict through inclusive dialogue is the foremost guarantor of sustainable and lasting peace,” Ramaphosa added.
He called on the members of the G20 nations to unite in challenges facing the world, including geopolitical tensions, rising intolerance, conflicts and war, climate change, pandemics and energy and food insecurity, which threaten global stability.
”These challenges are interconnected.”
“They require responses that are inclusive and responses that should be well coordinated through various forums such as the G20,” Ramaphosa said.
Meanwhile, IOL reported last week that the EFF urged Pretoria to main focus and not be disturbed by Zelenskyy.
EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini asserted that this pressure should not divert South Africa’s attention, stating, “We will lose focus by entertaining every individual who simply wakes up and speaks,” adding that Zelenskyy is a public relations figure being utilised by Nato.
