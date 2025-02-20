Ramaphosa downplays US Secretary of State's absence at G20

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasises the importance of the US-South Africa relationship, as he speaks at the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed the absence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, calling it “not a train smash.” Ramaphosa insisted that the US would still follow the outcomes of the discussions.

“The United States is still represented here and they are part of the G20. The discussions that will take place here, will include their input. So this is not a boycott,” Ramaphosa said on the sidelines of the meeting at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Rubio’s decision to skip the meeting followed US concerns over the country’s land policy, particularly after Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act.

The US is currently represented by the embassy staff in Rubio’s absence.

Ramaphosa stressed the importance of the US as South Africa’s second-largest trading partner, noting the extensive political, trade, and diplomatic interactions between the two countries.

“We are committed to maintaining a strong relationship with the United States,” Ramaphosa said.

“While we may not agree on everything, we are committed to finding ways to work together.”

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.