Ramaphosa downplays US Secretary of State's absence at G20
President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasises the importance of the US-South Africa relationship, as he speaks at the G20 summit in Johannesburg.
Image: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers
President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed the absence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, calling it “not a train smash.” Ramaphosa insisted that the US would still follow the outcomes of the discussions.
“The United States is still represented here and they are part of the G20. The discussions that will take place here, will include their input. So this is not a boycott,” Ramaphosa said on the sidelines of the meeting at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
Rubio’s decision to skip the meeting followed US concerns over the country’s land policy, particularly after Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act.
The US is currently represented by the embassy staff in Rubio’s absence.
Ramaphosa stressed the importance of the US as South Africa’s second-largest trading partner, noting the extensive political, trade, and diplomatic interactions between the two countries.
“We are committed to maintaining a strong relationship with the United States,” Ramaphosa said.
“While we may not agree on everything, we are committed to finding ways to work together.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa reassured that despite land policy concerns, South Africa and the United States will maintain diplomatic cooperation.
Ramaphosa acknowledged that disagreements, such as those over the land reform, would be addressed diplomatically.
“We will resolve these issues and work to strengthen our ties,” he said.
Ramaphosa also mentioned his communication with US President Donald Trump, whom he said he congratulated after his election.
He said they discussed the G20 with him, reminding Trump that South Africa would be hosting the summit before handing over to the US the following year.
Ramaphosa added that the two also spoke about Trump’s admiration for South African golfers.
“Our communications are good and we will continue to build on them as we address the issues that appear to be difficult, and find solutions,” he added.
