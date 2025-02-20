Ramaphosa calls for global diplomacy amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for unity among nations at the foreign ministers at the Group 20 (G20)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on foreign ministers at the Group 20 (G20) to promote diplomatic solutions to ongoing conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, unrest in the DRC, Sudan and the Sahel, and Gaza.

In his address at the opening of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting held at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, Ramaphosa welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas.

He described the ceasefire agreement as a crucial step towards alleviating the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians in Gaza.

“South Africa welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas as a crucial first step towards ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

“This ceasefire must lay the basis for a just and lasting peace in line with UN resolutions, in line with international law and internationally agreed parameters,” Ramaphosa said.

He emphasised the importance of continuing to advocate for diplomatic solutions to conflicts in the G20.

“Our own experience as South Africa is that the peaceful resolution of conflict through inclusive dialogue is the foremost guarantor of sustainable and lasting peace,” Ramaphosa added.

He called on the members of the G20 nations to unite in challenges facing the world, including geopolitical tensions, rising intolerance, conflicts and war, climate change, pandemics, and energy and food insecurity, which threaten global stability.

”These challenges are interconnected.”

“They require responses that are inclusive and responses that should be well coordinated through various forums such as the G20,” Ramaphosa said.

