Oops! Hot mic catches Finance Minister's candid remarks after Budget Speech postponement
Trouble in paradise? A hot mic picked up an interesting 'chat' during a media briefing this week.
After a briefing, especially a media briefing, you have to make sure the mics are off. Especially if you're going to gossip about a "colleague".
This was the case on Wednesday when a live microphone caught a conversation between Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Finance Director-General Duncan Pieterse and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
A media briefing was called on Thursday after the National Budget Speech was postponed where Godongwana and Pieterse answered journalists.
Following the briefing, a live mic captured a conversation between Pieterse who compliments the Minister on how he handled the questions around South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.
"I’m glad you took the question about the commissioner, you answered it much better than I would have," Pieterse said.
Responding to him, Godongwana can be heard expressing his frustration, seemingly towards Kieswetter.
"He is making me angry, even here he comes up with this rubbish.. how would it help me on the 19th? Even now on the 12th, he did not know that we've made provision for the 3.5 in the new arrangement. But that 3.5 is gone," Godongwana said.
To this, Khumbudzo can be heard asking when is Kieswetter leaving.
In February last year, Sars confirmed that Kieswetter's term at the Sars helm was meant to expire in April 2024.
However, President Cyril Ramaphosa requested that he stay beyond his term, extending it by two years.
The budget speech was postponed to allow for more time for Cabinet to engage and agree on the speech. Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, has confirmed that the Budget Speech is now scheduled for March 12, to allow Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Treasury to finalise key issues.
