Oops! Hot mic catches Finance Minister's candid remarks after Budget Speech postponement

Trouble in paradise? A hot mic picked up an interesting 'chat' during a media briefing this week.

After a briefing, especially a media briefing, you have to make sure the mics are off. Especially if you're going to gossip about a "colleague".

This was the case on Wednesday when a live microphone caught a conversation between Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Finance Director-General Duncan Pieterse and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

A media briefing was called on Thursday after the National Budget Speech was postponed where Godongwana and Pieterse answered journalists.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

Following the briefing, a live mic captured a conversation between Pieterse who compliments the Minister on how he handled the questions around South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.