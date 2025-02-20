Nota Baloyi's 'white people are Neanderthals' comments sparks outrage

Nota Baloyi's controversial claims about white South Africans and Neanderthal DNA have been met with disdain. Image: X

Nota Baloyi, a controversial music producer who had a recent rape charge against him recently dropped has come under fire after launching an attack on White South Africans, calling them inhuman. Talking on DJ Sbu's The Hustler's Corner podcast, Baloyi claimed that everyone who is not white does not understand that white people are 'inferior'. "They are inferior species (compared) to us. We're Homo Sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them," he claimed. Baloyi went on to bring up Clive Derby-Lewis, an apartheid politician who was convicted of the conspiracy to murder Chris Hani and sentenced to death in 1993. He called Derby-Lewis a eugenicist. "They studied this, and they realised that they are inferior to black people. The white population is shrinking. For us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have. Whatever land that they are holding onto, either way, their numbers are dwindling. Whatever leadership they have is dying out as well."

Baloyi's remarks are inflammatory and lack factual basis. Additionally, in a 2014 study published in Nature, an investigation of radiocarbon dates from forty Neanderthal archeological sites from Spain to Russia revealed that the Neanderthals went extinct in Europe between 41,000 and 39,000 years ago. While people in Asia and Europe carry relatively more Neanderthal DNA, Africans carry it as well, according to scientists. "We examined the relationship between Neanderthals and modern humans in greater detail by applying two complementary methods to the published draft Neanderthal genome and an expanded set of high-coverage modern human genome sequences. "We find that, consistent with the recent finding of Meyer (2012), Neanderthals contributed more DNA to modern East Asians than to modern Europeans. Furthermore, we find that the Maasai of East Africa have a small but significant fraction of Neanderthal DNA," read a study published in the National Library of Medicine. So, suffice to say that everyone alive today is Homo Sapien. In his rant, Baloyi added that wealth is said to disappear with the third generation. The polarising figure has received some push back online on his divisive narrative. "If a white person had said this, the outrage would be loud. This is unacceptable," wrote Nolu Hlophoyi on X.

In the same vein, another X user said: "Imagine if the races were reversed. No one, regardless of their race, should ever be described as less than human."

Paul Volker piled on the conversation, joking of Baloyi's intellectual capabilities. "I wouldn't take this idiot too seriously, he definitely got bullied at school."

"This is totally wrong! No one should ever refer to any human being as an animal. We condemned Vervoed for referring to black people as animals. In that same principle, we should condemn Nota for these utterances Nota is given too much airtime to talk nonsense all the damn time," added Raymond Maboea.