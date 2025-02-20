Cyril Ramaphosa urges G20 to amplify African voices on climate and inequality
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers meeting at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers
President Cyril Ramaphosa told foreign ministers at the Group of 20 (G20) meeting on Thursday to unite and make Africa’s voices heard on global issues, including climate change, inequality, and sustainable development.
Ramaphosa addressed the G20 foreign ministers meeting at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday. The two-day meeting will end on Friday.
The meeting is part of South Africa's G20 Presidency, which carries the theme of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
The actual G20 summit will be held later this year in South Africa. This will be the first one to be held on the African soil, marking a historic moment for the continent.
“It is significant that the G20 Leaders' Summit later this year will be convened for the first time on African soil. This in many ways highlights the growing importance of the African continent,” Ramaphosa said, stressing Africa’s role in the global dialogue.
Ramaphosa highlighted Africans' unique challenges including climate change impacts, developmental needs, and global trade dynamics, which have placed the continent at a crossroads in shaping the future.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
He noted that these challenges must be addressed through global collaboration and input from all parts of the world, particularly African nations.
“Africa is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, and in many ways faces unique challenges such as the impact of climate change, developmental needs that it has, and the effects of global trade dynamics,” Ramaphosa said.
“This Summit's location underscores the need for African voices to be heard, to be heard on critical global issues like sustainable development, the digital economy, and the shift towards green energy.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers meeting at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers
Ramaphosa also stressed the importance of promoting greater collaboration between African nations and the rest of the world.
The challenges facing the world today include geopolitical tensions, climate change, energy, and food insecurity, which require unified and inclusive solutions, he said.
“These challenges are interconnected. They require responses that are inclusive and responses that should be well coordinated through various forums such as the G20,” Ramaphosa said.
He called for a more robust and cohesive global response, especially in tackling extreme poverty and growing inequality, which has become central to the agenda of the United Nations (UN).
With only five years left to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ramaphosa reaffirmed the global commitment to ending poverty, protecting the planet, and promoting sustainable economic growth.
“Extreme poverty and growing inequality within and among nations weigh heavily on the conscience of the world,” Ramaphosa said.
“We are just five years away from 2030, the deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals as adopted by our United Nations.”
Ramaphosa also reminded the global community that the G20 must take the lead on these pressing issues, ensuring that the voices of all nations, especially those from the African continent, are heard.
“The nations of the world look to the G20 for leadership, for inspiration, and for guidance on the most pressing issues confronting our world, more so now at this time in the history of our world,” he added.
South Africa’s presidency of the G20 placed a strong emphasis on solidarity, equality, and sustainability, with Ramaphosa calling for the G20 to be a platform where voices are heard and respected.
“We would like our G20 presidency to be one in which all voices are heard and in which all views should count,” he said.
Ramaphosa also addressed the broader need for reform within international institutions, including the UN, to ensure they are more representative and responsive to the changing needs of today’s world.
“We continue to call for the UN Security Council, the multilateral trading system and international financial architecture to be realigned, to be reformed, to make them more representative, more agile, and more responsive to today's global realities.”
IOL Politics
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.