Cyril Ramaphosa urges G20 to amplify African voices on climate and inequality

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers meeting at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told foreign ministers at the Group of 20 (G20) meeting on Thursday to unite and make Africa’s voices heard on global issues, including climate change, inequality, and sustainable development.

Ramaphosa addressed the G20 foreign ministers meeting at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday. The two-day meeting will end on Friday.

The meeting is part of South Africa's G20 Presidency, which carries the theme of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”

The actual G20 summit will be held later this year in South Africa. This will be the first one to be held on the African soil, marking a historic moment for the continent.

“It is significant that the G20 Leaders' Summit later this year will be convened for the first time on African soil. This in many ways highlights the growing importance of the African continent,” Ramaphosa said, stressing Africa’s role in the global dialogue.

Ramaphosa highlighted Africans' unique challenges including climate change impacts, developmental needs, and global trade dynamics, which have placed the continent at a crossroads in shaping the future.

He noted that these challenges must be addressed through global collaboration and input from all parts of the world, particularly African nations.

“Africa is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, and in many ways faces unique challenges such as the impact of climate change, developmental needs that it has, and the effects of global trade dynamics,” Ramaphosa said.

“This Summit's location underscores the need for African voices to be heard, to be heard on critical global issues like sustainable development, the digital economy, and the shift towards green energy.”