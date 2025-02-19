Please delete this lie: Gayton Mckenzie hits back at DA for claiming 'victory' over Budget Speech postponement

PA leader and Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie has called on the DA to delete a post claiming 'victory' over the postponement of Wednesday's National Budget Speech. Image: Supplied

Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton Mckenzie, has slammed the Democratic Alliance for claiming they forced the postponement of today's highly-anticipated National Budget Speech. In a post on social media, the DA shared a 'Breaking News' post claiming the speech was postponed after the party voiced its opposition to the ANC's Value Added Tax (VAT) increase. "The 2025/26 National Budget Speech has been postponed following intense DA pressure against a proposed 2% VAT increase. "The DA unequivocally rejected the ANC's VAT hike plan. If included in the budget, the DA was prepared to vote it down in Parliament. The DA will keep fighting to protect South Africans from higher taxes and fewer jobs," read the post.

The poster shared by the DA Image: DA

However, in typical Mckenzie fashion, he ordered the DA to "Please delete this lie." "This is not true, the majority of members in Cabinet were against the budget, the Minister of Justice (ANC) and [the] Minister of Electricity (ANC) spoke first against it, DA, IFP, PA FF Plus & PAC spoke out," Mckenzie said. "It was not a fight, it was us listening to each other without party political heads. The Finance Minister graciously took note of everything that was said. Let us not lie or claim easy victories. The GNU showed leadership and not party politics. Please delete this lie," the PA leader said in response to the DA's claim.

Gayton Mckenzie's response to the DA's claim Image: Facebook

The budget speech was due to take place earlier this afternoon however, according to Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, more time was needed for Cabinet to engage and agree on the speech. She denied that the speech was postponed because of certain political parties.