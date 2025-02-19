DA leader John Steenhuisen opposes VAT hike, advocates for job creation

DA leader John Steenhuisen claims the postponement of the 2025 Budget Speech was fuelled by the party over the proposed VAT increase

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuin claims the disagreements over a proposed 2% increase in Value-Added Tax (VAT), were among the reasons for the postponement of the 2025 Budget Speech.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was set to deliver the speech at 2pm on Wednesday, but cracks within the Government of National Unity (GNU) led to an unprecedented delay.

The budget proposal included a VAT hike, which is meant to fund public sector wage increases, retain essential workers such as teachers and doctors, expand early childhood development programmes, and address the country’s retail infrastructure crisis.

The proposed VAT increase would have raised the rate to 17%, a measure that was widely rejected during an emergency Cabinet meeting held prior to the scheduled speech.

According to a leaked draft of Godongwana’s speech, the Treasury had argued that the increase was necessary to fund the wage bill for public servants and improve South Africa’s public services, including the rail system.

However, Cabinet Ministers, which included members of the GNU, from the DA, PA, IFP, FF+, PAC and others, could not find consensus on the issue.

Owing to that, the Budget Speech was postponed for the first time since 1994.