ANC leadership meets to approve reconfigured list of KZN and Gauteng despite division

The divided African National Congress (ANC) national officials on the reconfiguration of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng structures are expected to meet on Wednesday to finalise and approve the list of members sent to the provinces.

Sources told IOL that some of the top leadership were not happy about the outcomes despite forging ahead with the decision. They claim that the list still needs to be amended.

Addressing the KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) on Tuesday, ANC first secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, according to sources, had to explain the reconfiguration decision as many saw it as a disbandment.

“It was a tough one because KZN questioned the decision and how it was implemented. I mean now the provincial secretaries are gone, what does that say to you?” the source asked.

“Why did they not keep them so that they can learn how to do things going forward?

“But I am sure Mtolo was out because he publicly spoke about President Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula taking responsibility for the ANC not winning elections,” the source said.

Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza and Bheki Mtolo have been removed as secretaries of Gauteng and KZN from the reconfigured list.

This is because KZN and Gauteng got poor results in the 2024 general elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ANC said the reconfiguration process of the two provinces was in order.

The next step, following yesterday's meeting with the two PECs, is to engage with the regions and conduct a comprehensive induction for the reconfigured leadership, along with strategic planning sessions.

The names of individuals assigned to the new structures have not been officially announced at this time.

“These efforts will provide a structured framework for renewal, political education, and the implementation of the 2024 ANC Manifesto. The ANC remains committed to gender parity, youth participation, non-racialism, and the revitalisation of its structures,” it said.

“This reconfiguration marks a substantial step in consolidating the ANC's presence, reconnecting with communities, and restoring public confidence.”

The party added that the leadership in these provinces will focus on inspiring hope, addressing electoral setbacks, and driving transformation and development in line with the ANC's renewal agenda.

Former Johannesburg mayor Amos Masondo will lead the Gauteng PEC. Party veteran and former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Jeff Radebe is set to lead KZN.

